STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days

Assistant Floriculture officer Inam-ul-Rehman told this newspaper that around 3.11 lakh people visited the garden till Sunday evening. This figure included 1.10 lakh tourists.

Published: 12th April 2022 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  With winter chill giving way to pleasant sunshine, Srinagar is witnessing a huge inflow of tourists. A major attraction in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir is the Tulip Garden which has so far recorded 3.11 lakh footfalls in the 19 days since it was opened on March 23. Officials said this is the highest footfall ever recorded in the garden since it was inaugurated in 2007. 

Assistant Floriculture officer Inam-ul-Rehman told this newspaper that around 3.11 lakh people visited the garden till Sunday evening. This figure included 1.10 lakh tourists.

Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. The garden remained closed in 2020 after the pandemic outbreak.

The garden has 1.5 million tulips of 68 varieties and colours. It is spread over 30 hectares and situated on the foothills of Zabarwan range. A tourist Ajit Kumar said the garden offered a “unique experience”.

“I am visiting the garden for the first time. No place is as beautiful as Kashmir and it is rightly called as ‘Paradise on Earth’,” he said.

However, the rise in mercury is a cause of concern for gardeners.

Over 100 gardeners and casual labourers are working overtime to ensure that the tulips continue to bloom in view of dry weather and above-normal temperature. A gardener said tulips need low temperature for survival.

“Since the temperature has increased, we have to irrigate the garden with care and without hurting the flower. We water the plants at night,” he said.

‘Biggest Amarnath Yatra this year’  

SRINAGAR: Union Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Apurva Chand on Monday said this year’s Amarnath Yatra would be the “biggest in history” and six to eight lakh are expected to perform the annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir.

The 43-day yatra would commence on June 30 and culminate on the Raksha Bandhan day on August 11. The official said necessary arrangements have been put in place for the yatra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tulip garden
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp