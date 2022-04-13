Chennai firms rewarding employees with loyalty benefits like never before

Kannalmozhi kabilan Sanjanna K and Suzanne Grace S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: April can be a month of pleasant surprises come appraisal time. And if you happen to work at Kissflow, that surprise might very well be in the form of a luxury car with a Rs 1 crore price tag. The SAAS (Service as a Software) company marked its 10th anniversary (since the launch of its No-Code product) last Friday by presenting five of its loyal employees with 5 Series BMW cars, to acknowledge their long association with the company.

Dinesh Varadharajan, chief product officer; Kausikram Krishnasayee, director of product management; Vivek Madurai, director of engineering; Adhi Ramanathan, director of engineering and Prasanna Rajendran, VP — were informed of the surprise only an hour before the unveiling, at a lunch hosted by Kissflow founder Suresh Sambandam.

“All of them come from ordinary middle-class families. Some of them studied in Tamil-medium schools. None of them studied in IIT or IIM. So, we are also able to prove that people who come from such backgrounds can also succeed and get to achieve these kinds of milestones,” shared Suresh.

Dinesh had been with Suresh for nearly 21 years; for Adhi and Vivek, this was their first job and they stuck with it because of the potential they saw in the work and in Suresh himself; Prasanna and Kausik talked about driving forward the work culture they helped establish.

Treading a similar path, on Monday, Murali Vivekanandan, founder and chairperson of Ideas2IT, presented 100 of his employees with Maruti Suzuki cars as a token of appreciation. “Each recipient had their say in the model and the colour of their cars,” said Gayathri Vivekanandan, the CEO.

The cars were registered in the recipients’ names and they received the keys along with their family. “The recipients were chosen based on the duration of their relationship with the company. They earned it with their support to the firm. This is an act to express our gratitude to those who have been the reason behind our success and it is not our intention to make them feel indebted. We are like a family and everyone takes up responsibilities as if they are their own,” said Murali.

Pazhaniammal, a senior software engineer with the company for five years said, “I joined the company as a fresher and I’m glad for this chance. This is my first car and I’m very happy.” Shree Satheyan, another employee, exclaimed, “It was a surprise for all of us. We didn’t expect anything this grand. We’re thankful and excited.” With such incentives, these Chennai firms are leading the way towards employee appreciation.