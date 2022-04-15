STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala HC fulfils boy’s desire to study in Jawahar Vidyalaya

The court directed the principal to admit him in the school forthwith.

Published: 15th April 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Dev M

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: A boy's desire to study in a national school for good quality education bore fruit after a division bench of the Kerala High Court directed the principal to give him admission though his application was rejected earlier. 

Rahul Dev M, 12, of Payyoli approached the court challenging the decision of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Thalassery, which had denied him admission. The court directed the principal to admit him in the school forthwith.

Rahul was a class 5 student of Vidyanikethan Public School in Payyoli municipality. He submitted an application for consideration as a student hailing from a rural area under the prescribed quota for such students announced under the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya’s scheme. 

Although the petitioner was found meritorious for admission, his application was rejected on close scrutiny since it was found that he had applied for the seat under the category earmarked for rural candidates, whereas he had completed Class 5 in a school situated in an urban area. This disentitled him to a seat under the rural category.

The single judge had dismissed Rahul’s application stating his mere residence in a rural area did not confer on him any right to be included in the rural category for the purpose of admission to Jawahar Navodaya under the Navodaya Vidyalaya scheme.  

SCHOOL INFORMS COURT ABOUT VACANT SEATS

Rahul filed an appeal before the division bench through advocate Manas P Hameed. The bench said there was no reason to interfere with the single judge’s verdict. But the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samithi said there were eight vacant seats in rural quota.

“Taking note of the said circumstances and finding that the petitioner was found meritorious for admission but, denied admission only on account of his having failed the categorisation as a rural candidate, we deem it appropriate to direct the principal, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Pandakkal, Thalassery to forthwith admit the student to the sixth standard of the school under the rural category,” held the court.

