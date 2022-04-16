STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

DU professor wins fight against Parkinson’s by letting the body play

A third generation patient suffering from Parkinson’s has scripted a success story.

Published: 16th April 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

DU Professor Pramesh Ratnakar . ( File Photo)

DU Professor Pramesh Ratnakar . ( File Photo)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A third generation patient suffering from Parkinson’s has scripted a success story. With the help of sports, he has restricted the incurable disease to a limit wherein he can lead a normal life.

Pramesh Ratnakar is 64. Teaches English at Delhi University. His inclination towards various sports activities helped him cope after being detected with the disease in 2013. 

In a recent event involving All India Institute of Medical Sciences doctors and patients, Ratnakar played badminton against a senior doctor. He lost, but it was evident that his will to fight has not. Parkinson’s is a progressive neuro disorder that primarily affects movement due to the loss of specific brain cells.

“It started with a frozen shoulder. The first identifiable symptom was foot drag. I couldn’t walk normally. Second, my handwriting went for a toss. I was losing control of my hand. I began exercising my hands, elbows, wrists, palms. My father and grandfather had the same condition. I had seen them struggle. After some research, I increased the amount of physical activity on a daily basis,” Ratnakar says.

In India, around 20-30 per 1 lakh persons are affected by Parkinson’s. The condition gets progressively worse for almost all of them. According to Achal Kumar Srivastava, head of the movement disorder section at AIIMS’s Department of Neurology, Ratnakar is an example in a country where Parkinson’s is not controlled well. He says Ratnakar’s liking for sports helped him put a check on the disease.  

“As life expectancy is increasing, we are at a risk of witnessing an increase in the number of patients suffering from Parkinson’s.” Dr Rupa Rajan, Assistant Professor of Neurology at AIIMS, says medication is important but “physical activity has some kind of neuro protective effect”.

Parkinson’s patients also have non-motor issues like mood swings, depression, anxiety, sleep disturbance and  behavioral disorders which can be disabling, Dr Rajan said. Dr Satish Chandra, former director of NIMHANS in Bengaluru, says, “Playing tennis, badminton, running marathons and cycling are activities my patients find comfortable doing.

However, it must be noted that patients should first undergo neurological examination to rule out a component of parkinson’s called Postural  Disturbance. Such patients will not be able to control their propulsion (forward) movements and retropulsion (backward) movements. They may suddenly run forward or backward and may fall. So such patients should avoid playing.”

Ratnakar has become a role model. “I treat Parkinson’s as a game. I use my imagination to come up with solutions to the challenges.” He has also delivered motivational speeches to other patients.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pramesh Ratnakar DU Delhi University Parkinson's disease
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp