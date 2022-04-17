STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Challenging disability, Kerala youth visits Kannagi temple

When I conveyed my desire to my friends Arunkumar and Rajendran, they offered to help me.

Published: 17th April 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Sethu S B, a differently-abled employee of the GST department, visiting the Mangaladevi Temple in Kumily on Saturday. (Photo | Shiyami)

Sethu S B, a differently-abled employee of the GST department, visiting the Mangaladevi Temple in Kumily on Saturday. (Photo | Shiyami)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Disability is only a state of mind and Sethu S R, an employee at the GST department in Thiruvananthapuram, has been challenging destiny that made him disabled by birth and undertaking toughest treks.

On Saturday, he reached Mangaladevi Temple, located deep inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve, with the help of two of his friends in GST department. “It has been a long cherished dream for me to visit Mangaladevi temple. I love travelling and want to undertake tough treks.

When I conveyed my desire to my friends Arunkumar and Rajendran, they offered to help me. We reached Kumily last night and took a jeep to reach here. My legs are paralysed and I have difficulty in walking. But I want to go around and see the ruins of the temple. We will also walk to the hilltop and click a selfie,” said Sethu, with a pleasant smile.

He said the desire to visit the temple grew after reading Silappatikaram. Though disabled, Sethu drives a car and loves to travel on weekends. “My next ambition is to visit Tirupati temple,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannagi temple Kerala kerala youth
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp