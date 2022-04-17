Challenging disability, Kerala youth visits Kannagi temple

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Disability is only a state of mind and Sethu S R, an employee at the GST department in Thiruvananthapuram, has been challenging destiny that made him disabled by birth and undertaking toughest treks.

On Saturday, he reached Mangaladevi Temple, located deep inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve, with the help of two of his friends in GST department. “It has been a long cherished dream for me to visit Mangaladevi temple. I love travelling and want to undertake tough treks.

When I conveyed my desire to my friends Arunkumar and Rajendran, they offered to help me. We reached Kumily last night and took a jeep to reach here. My legs are paralysed and I have difficulty in walking. But I want to go around and see the ruins of the temple. We will also walk to the hilltop and click a selfie,” said Sethu, with a pleasant smile.

He said the desire to visit the temple grew after reading Silappatikaram. Though disabled, Sethu drives a car and loves to travel on weekends. “My next ambition is to visit Tirupati temple,” he said.