STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Green at heart: Kerala man doing his bit for environment conservation

After the monsoon sets in, Kallur Balan goes on a planting drive. During summer, he collects damaged fruits and feeds animals on the forest fringes, reports A Satish 

Published: 17th April 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Kallur Balan supplying free ‘sambharam’ to people at a festival venue. (Photo | M K Jayasankar, EPS)

Kallur Balan supplying free ‘sambharam’ to people at a festival venue. (Photo | M K Jayasankar, EPS)

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: He was always fond of greenery. But over the past 12 years, Kallur Balan has taken his love for nature a notch higher. Come monsoon, and the Mankurissy resident gets busy planting saplings in different parts of Palakkad district. Now 73, Balan says he has planted lakhs of saplings on roadsides and public places over the past decade.

And while awaiting the onset of the monsoon season, during summer, the environmentalist collects damaged fruits – like apples, oranges, mangoes and grapes – from wholesale shops and transports them to the forest fringes in Mundur and Iyermala to feed wild animals like monkeys, porcupines, wild boars, and peacocks and other birds. 

“If we don’t collect these damaged fruits, they will be dumped in the garbage or drains and will rot there,” Balan says. Earlier, he used to ride a motorcycle while on his green sorties. Recognising his commitment to making the earth greener, an entrepreneur in Palakkad presented him with a suitable vehicle two years ago. A social organisation also gives him an honorarium every month. 

Balan now drives it around ‘delivering’ damaged fruits to the animals and birds waiting on the forest fringes. “His commitment to greenery and rainwater conservation is praiseworthy,” says K K Rehman, a teacher and the president of the Kallur Haritha Club.

Balan’s father, Velu, was a public activist and a panchayat member. After completing Class X, he received an offer letter as a watcher in the forest department but he declined. “For some time, I had worked as an abkari agent and was selling toddy. I also managed a provision shop. But later I realised I was on the wrong track. I have not only abandoned it but also put up a large board on my vehicle stating that alcohol is dangerous to health,” he says.

In Chudiyan hills, belonging to the forest department, which lay barren earlier, Balan had planted saplings of neem, ‘ungu’ (Indian beech tree), palmyra and ‘arayaal’ (peepal tree), which are his favourites. And now there is a canopy of thick vegetation there. Moreover, these trees emit tonnes of oxygen into the atmosphere. 

“Planting saplings is not a big task but their conservation requires a lot of effort. For the first few years, the plants need to be watered,” he points out.With global warming posing a serious threat, he is certain only improving the forest cover can offer a solution.

These days, Balan is also spotted at festival venues supplying free ‘sambharam’– butter milk with all native ingredients like the leaves of lime tree, chopped green chilli, ginger and curry leaves mixed with salt – to people reeling under a scorching sun.

“The ‘sambharam’ is very tasty and the flavour beckons us to drink more. The summer heat draws hundreds of people to his table and as the taste lingers, we wish to drink more and more,” says Harinarayanan, who savoured the butter milk at the Kottayi temple festival.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palakkad environment conservation
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp