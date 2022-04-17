Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project: Saving water, lake by lake

G Subash Chandra By

Express News Service

DAVANAGERE/CHITRADURGA: There are a number of ways to save water and they all start with you, Rajendra Singh, an eminent water conservationist from Alwar in Rajasthan, has famously said. Keeping this motto in mind and involving local communities in efforts to conserve water and rejuvenate lakes, the Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) has taken up projects across the state.

Today, most of the tanks in the state are either not fit for use or have low water storage because of lack of maintenance, silt deposit, encroachment and dumping of waste. Many tanks have also dried up as their catchment areas have been encroached and canals blocked. Realising the seriousness of the situation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Dharamasthala in 2017, gave a call to preserve the environment, Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr D Veerendra Heggade took up this initiative.

Five years down the line, farmers, who used to either lose crops or not take up any sowing activities during summer, are happy as tanks are brimming even in peak summer. Dr Heggade said, “Though Karnataka is blessed with rich water resources, lack of irrigation facilities is a stark reality in most parts of Karnataka. Over 120 taluks are facing a droughtlike situation. SKDRDP has initiated lake development works with the department of minor irrigation and zilla panchayats.

Till now, we have taken up rejuvenation of 378 lakes across the state. The aim is to make Karnataka water surplus mainly in rural areas, where there is a severe shortage of water.” SKDRDP volunteers and villagers take up the task of developing water bodies. Lake users’ committees take the responsibility of tank rejuvenation work and post-rejuvenation maintenance. The committees are also responsible for proper utilisation of funds and resources and ensuring timely completion of projects.

Duggappa Gowda, regional director of SKDRDP project, Dharwad, said, “Heggade is of the view that conserving water is the responsibility of everyone and the next generation should be able to enjoy the resource. That’s what made him launch the rural tank rejuvenation programme --‘Nammuru Namma Kere’.

Here, villagers, tank catchment farmers, public and SKDRDP involve in the works like removing the silt, repairing inlets and outlets, constructing bunds, clearing canals etc. The village community is allowed to take the fertile silt to their farms. The cost of hiring machines for silt excavation is given as grants.”

Farmers enjoy the fruits of the programme for a long time as the water table in their respective regions goes up. Each lake is developed at a cost of Rs 5-10 lakh, he added. “Till now, we have rejuvenated 378 lakes across the state and the maximum number of 39 water bodies have been developed at drought-prone district of Tumakuru district,” he added.

The phenomenal success of ‘Nammuru Namma Kere’ has spurred the state government to make SKDRDP its partner in implementing the rural tank rejuvenation project, ‘Kere Sanjeevini’. Under the programme, the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority extends grants only to desilt the tanks. But it also has a provision to grant funds for other related works of tanks wherever is needed, he added.

The projects are taken up under the supervision of ‘Kere Balakedarara Sangha’ (Tank Users’ Committee), which is registered under the Cooperative Act and financial transactions are made through the bank account opened in the name of the committee. MB Nagaraj Kakanuru, president of district Jana Jagruthi Vedike, said, “The work taken up by SKDRDP is commendable. The module of motivating the villagers, tank users and other stakeholders in uniting them during desiltation, transportation of silt and conservation of soil is excellent. Villagers in other parts of the state too should get their tanks rejuvenated. The rejuvenated lakes will help in increasing the water levels, which have fallen below 500-800 ft in most parts of the state.”

He said, “With the Sasivehalli lift irrigation project and Upper Bhadra projects gaining pace, water will start flowing to lakes in Chitradurga and Davangere districts. It is important for farmers to get lakes desilted and rejuvenated.”

There is hope of good tides among farmers. Shivanandappa, an arecanut grower from Santhebennur, said, “The tank desilting work at Koratikere will help us in a big way as it will help in holding rainwater that went waste every year. With the improved groundwater level, we expect a good arecanut yield.”