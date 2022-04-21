Tiruchy transwoman credits society for Koothandavar fest beauty pageant crown

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Riyana Suree of Kallukuzhi in the district, who dons many a hat, including that of a make-up artist, has come a long way. Learning to do make-up during Bharatanatyam performances and taking to modelling not longer than two years ago, she was crowned the first runner-up at the recently-concluded beauty pageant held as part of the Koothandavar temple festival in Villupuram.

The Master's degree holder says, "After I got involved in social work, I gained self-confidence. I went for classes to understand how to do ramp walk, to take care of the skin, to look good, etc."

Besides being part of LEAD-TI, an NGO, the versatile personality along with her friends had involved in other social activities like feeding at least 50 people daily during the COVID-19 lockdown. Riyana also credits her family for her success.

"My family has supported me throughout…since the time I told them that I am a transwoman as a 17-year-old. I ask my mother and sister-in-law suggestions on what I should wear, even before the pageant happened. I would be nothing without their encouragement. They encouraged me to try out this new path, and that gave me the courage to go for photo shoots and get my portfolio made," she says.

Riyana, who has her eyes set on Miss Transqueen India next, hopes more transwomen like her would follow their passion.