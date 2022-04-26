Bengaluru: RPF cops save mother-daughter duo from suicide attempt over train tracks

S Lalitha By

BENGALURU: A mother and her teenage daughter who attempted to commit suicide by lying across the railway tracks near Krishnarajapuram railway station were rescued by Railway Protection Force constables. The 45-year-old woman alleges harassment at the hands of her daughter-in-law as the reason for the extreme step.



According to a source, the incident took place on Sunday at 7.35 am, which was minutes before the SBC-Marikuppam MEMU train was set to arrive "Beat constables Kuldeep Kumar and Hawa Singh were patrolling the station and the railway tracks when they suddenly spotted the duo lying horizontally across the two rails, a little beyond the station. Their heads resting on one rail and the mother was seen forcibly holding her 14-year-old daughter onto the rail," the source said. The duo hailed from Nalanda village in Bihar.



The constables pleaded with them to get off the tracks. "Since they were refusing to budge, they called up women constables so that they could be removed forcibly from the tracks. However, they sighted the Marikuppam train (Train no. 06396) approaching and when the two refused to move, the cops dragged them off the tracks and saved their lives," the source added.



When counselled and questioned later, the woman said she was a widow. "Her son got married a year ago and her daughter-in-law, a housewife, harassed her and her daughter over small household matters. Unable to bear with it any longer, she decided to end her life on Sunday," the source said.



While the RPF wanted to help the woman register a case against her daughter at the local police station, the woman did not want to do so. The duo have been handed over to an NGO for counselling.