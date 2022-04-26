STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Keralite doctor heads to Ukraine on a mission

He started associating with MSF when he was a third year student of MBBS.

MBBS exam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Orthopaedic professor Dr SS Santhosh Kumar is heading to war-torn Ukraine on yet another humanitarian mission. Santhosh will be the mission director of a team providing medical assistance under the Médecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) or Doctors Without Borders, an international medical humanitarian organisation. Currently the vice-president of the MSF in South Asia, he is expected to stay in Ukraine for up to three months.

He will fly to the Polish capital Warsaw via Dubai on Tuesday, and later to the border city of Krakow which will be the hub of MSF. The team, consisting of nine members from USA, Italy, Canada and Kenya, will take the road to reach Lviv, a city of Ukraine located around 70 km from the border with Poland. The team will be deployed to offer medical assistance to the gateway city that has seen an influx of refugees and other people displaced. “There are a lot of people staying in Lviv. Our task is to augment the medical system which has either failed or overwhelmed. We will establish mobile clinics, take over functional health centres and attend to pregnancy emergencies,” said Dr Santhosh.

The team consists of experienced professionals who have been to conflict zones. Santhosh has travelled to 45 countries such as Somalia, Sudan, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Iraq, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Haiti, Bosnia, Chad, Congo to offer relief and medical care.

He started associating with MSF when he was a third year student of MBBS. “I came to know about MSF when I went as a volunteer during the Lathur earthquake in 1991. The international assignments started later in 2003 during an earthquake in Indonesia. I had to lie to my family who would be worried about my safety and I told them that I was going to Dubai,” said Santhosh.

