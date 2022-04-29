Manapparai govt hospital bags 'Cleanest hospital in Tamil Nadu' tag

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Manapparai District Government General Hospital was on Wednesday recognised as ‘the cleanest hospital in the State’ under the Kayakalp scheme of the National Health Programme for 2021-2022. The hospital will be awarded a prize money of Rs 50 lakh.



The hospital staff was elated after the announcement. The hospital had come as runner-up in 2017-18. Speaking about the determination of the hospital in maintaining quality, Hospital Superintendent Dr V Malaidurai, said, “We’ve worked hard towards the upkeep of our hospital and are very happy to win this award. Every single item has to be in order, including a case file. We arrange regular training and classes for our staff. We have been maintaining the cleanliness of the hospital over the years.”



Under the Kayakalp scheme, hospitals have been evaluated under hospital upkeep, sanitation and hygiene, waste management, infection control, hospital support services, and hygiene promotion. National assessors visited the hospitals in March 2022.



The Manapparai hospital scored a total of 92.86%, while runner-up Erode District Government Headquarters Hospital scored 91.86%. The Erode hospital will receive Rs 20 lakh in prize money.



The hospital sees 200 inpatients daily and more than 1000 outpatients. The administration hopes to use the prize money to improve the hospital infrastructure.



“We see a lot of patients daily. We fall short of beds. We need to add more beds and wards. We see a lot of accident cases due to our location. We hope to improve our infrastructure with this prize money,” Dr Malaidurai said.