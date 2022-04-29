STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

TNSTC crew takes bus straight to govt hospital, saves 69-year-old man’s life

When contacted by TNIE, the bus driver V Arumugasamy said he informed the relatives of Hameed over the phone after admitting him to the hospital.
 

Published: 29th April 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

TNSTC

TNSTSC bus for representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TENKASI: A TNSTC crew — driver V Arumugasamy and conductor K Esakki alias Kuttisamy.-- were appreciated by the public and higher officials of TNSTC for their timely efforts to help a 69-year-old passenger who reported chest pain during the trip by taking him to a government hospital for treatment on time on Wednesday.

According to sources, the incident happened near Athiyoothu when the government bus was plying between Tenkasi and Tirunelveli. The passenger, Sahul Hameed, reported chest pain to fellow passengers. While the passengers called a 108 ambulance to send Hameed to a hospital, his condition worsened. Also, as the ambulance had to reach the spot from Tenkasi, located about 20-km away from Athiyoothu, the driver V Arumugasamy and conductor K Esakki alias Kuttisamy with the consent of passengers drove the bus to the Alangulam GH, five km away from Athiyoothu.”

Sources added that the elderly man was saved on time after reaching the GH. He was later sent to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for tertiary care," they further said.

When contacted by TNIE, the bus driver V Arumugasamy said he informed the relatives of Hameed over the phone after admitting him to the hospital.

"The documents that Hameed possessed with him indicated that he was a heart patient. The bus got delayed about 50 minutes due to this incident. The GH is also located inside the town, not on the roadside. However, none of the passengers opposed our decision to admit Hameed to the GH," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNSTC
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp