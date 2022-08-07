Home Good News

Laurels rain down on Hosur's ‘Lakeman’ as water table rises

The trio strived forward and supported the district administration in rejuvenating lakes in the surroundings of Hosur.

Published: 07th August 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Lakshmanan tending to a rainwater harvesting system | Express

By Sivaguru S
Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: The 56-year-old A Lakshmanan vividly remembers the days of 2013 when the residents of the bustling Maruthi Nagar in Hosur, along with Bathlapalli villagers, made an attempt to rejuvenate the dying Bathlapalli Lake. All their efforts went in vain as the rainwater failed to reach the lake that season. Lakshmanan didn’t call it quits. He held talks with the residential association, met experts and desilted about 600 meters of the intel channel that was blocking the flow of water. Bathlapalli Lake breathed again and Lakshmanan was reborn as Hosur’s own ‘Lakeman.’

Over time, Lakshmanan was joined by two friends—A Thomas John (50), a construction material shop owner, and M Jagan (70), a retired health department staff—and they became ardent advocates of rainwater harvesting. With their undaunted efforts, around 1,000 houses in Krishnagiri district have opted to harvest rainwater.

The trio strived forward and supported the district administration in rejuvenating lakes in the surroundings of Hosur. “Hosur has a rocky terrain and the percolation pits are not enough to increase the water table. So, we revived the lakes such as Andhivadi, Karnoor, Poonapalli, and Dasarapalli near Hosur. A few lakes attained maximum capacity after a decade and the water table has also increased in those surroundings,” he says.

Focusing on Hosur’s water woes, they organised awareness programmes in educational institutions and government offices. Whatever the harvesting method is—borewell recharge, reviving abandoned borewells or building water tanks—the three supported the people in their struggles to install the RWH system. They even talked about RWH filters and helped people choose the right one. Lakshmanan claims that if borewells are recharged with rainwater, fluorosis content in the groundwater will be reduced. He also asked the State government to store rainwater in abandoned borewells.

S Ganesan (56), a Tamil teacher in a private school from Muneeswarar Nagar in Hosur, said, “Inspired by the rainwater harvesting system in my school, I installed an RWH filter at home, and we are no longer spending so much on the water in summer compared to Rs 900 per month earlier. Also, the quality of borewell water is now better and is used for drinking purposes.”

In 2019, influenced by the actions of Lakshmanan, S Sathish Kumar (41) from Elasagiri also started educating people about rainwater harvesting and implemented the RWH system in about 85 houses.

In 2015, the then Hosur sub-collector Dr K Senthil Raj gave Lakshmanan the monicker ‘Lakeman’. A few years back, Lakshmanan had shot a video detailing the RWH systems and their installation process, and posted it on social media along with his contact number. Now, the team is busy answering hundreds of calls seeking guidance in rainwater harvesting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hosur
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp