Telangana lecturer's ‘permanent’ writing on sand

A 47-year-old lecturer from Sircilla has been creating ‘permanent’ pieces of sand artwork with his first-of-its-kind techniques which he hopes to spread across the world

Published: 07th August 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: One of the most common complaints that people have with sand art is its fleeting nature and declining beauty, but a 47-year-old lecturer from the Rajanna-Sircilla district is changing that. With his ingenious mix of adhesive (Fevicol) and filtered sand, he has been able to create lasting frames of exquisite art that have impressed people across the State.

Neelam Srinivasulu, who works as an English lecturer at the Government Degree College here, had been practising his sand art for years and would create pieces on famous personalities and Nobel laureates. However, the one piece that caught everyone’s eye was his work based on the Nagini statue from Ramappa Temple, which earned the UNESCO World Heritage Site tag in June last year.

After that, his rise to become one of the most renowned sand artists in the State continues unabated.
Recently, he created a regal sand art of Shalivahana, a Hindu emperor who ruled in the Deccan area, perched atop his horse, which was unveiled at the Satavahana University in Karimnagar.

Speaking to Express, Srinivasulu says that most of the sand artworks created on beaches across the world last for a maximum of 15 days. He claims to have created a first-of-its-kind permanent sand art technique using three kinds of filtered sand and Fevicol.

He mentions that he is planning to organise an exhibition in Karimnagar with his permanent sand artworks to help bring it to the attention of the government. The 47-year-old lecturer hopes to introduce this art form to the curriculum across universities in Telangana.This apart, he wants to go around the world and spread his art with training programmes and interactions with art enthusiasts.

