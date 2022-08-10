100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil, a resident of the city, secured a 100-percentile score in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main). Thomas tied the state rank in session 1 of the joint entrance examination, 2022, and he surpassed his own best performance, with a 100-percentile achievement in session2.

When the national testing agency declared the results on Monday, Thomas was ranked 17th at the national level. He was among the 24 candidates who scored the 100 percentile score. The best score of the candidate will be taken in case the candidate appeared in both sessions of the examination. However, Thomas is not in a mood to celebrate his achievement as he is immersed in preparation for the JEE advanced exam, which will be held on August 28.

A determined student, Thomas, did his class XII from the Viswaprakash Central School, Thirumala. Thomas was brilliant in his studies from his early schooling. He had secured good marks in Class X and XII exams. He began preparation for the joint entrance examination in Class X. He joined the integrated spark batch of ‘MATHIIT’s coaching centre in Kowdiar, Thiruvananthapuram, in 2019.

‘’I do assignments sincerely every day. I also try to do a minimum of 50 questions in a day. In addition, the work sheet of the institutions had helped me in my preparation,” said Thomas.Thomas got inspiration from his mother, Reenie Rajan, who is an assistant professor at Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram. His father Biju C Thomas is a scientist at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.

