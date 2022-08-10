Home Good News

This TN teacher ‘carves out’ way to make kids love their classes

According to Hemalatha, the toys not only engage the children but also create a curiosity in them that will reflect in their studies.

Published: 10th August 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

NK Hemalatha

NK Hemalatha

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: At a time when there are several conversations on the lack of attention span affecting children in their studies post the pandemic, a Tamil teacher from Villupuram has literally carved out a solution for it.

To rekindle the curiosity of kids amid the mundane classroom sessions, NK Hemalatha of Se Kunnathur Government High School in Villupuram has been making toys out of palm leaf scrap and pebbles and decorating classrooms with them. With many of these crafts loosely based on characters from their books, there is a new-found joy for students who now have more reasons to stay attentive in the classes.

According to Hemalatha, the toys not only engage the children but also create a curiosity in them that will reflect in their studies. Ask S Divyasri of Class 9, and she seconds that. “I learnt various interesting facts about ants through the wooden ant toy made by our teacher.

It has made me think out of the box and connect with other subjects as I read my lessons,” she said. For V Deepa, another student from the same class, learning has become more interesting with the toys around. “We all attempt to make similar toys from things we find in our village and connect them with subjects.” 

Hemalatha said the toys were not directly connected to the characters from the textbooks, rather they were outside the scope of the syllabus. “It gives them hope that they can make anything around them into something creative, and through that, they can make various characters relatable to their lessons,” she noted.

The teacher aims to make the students creative and more importantly, make their time in the classroom worthwhile. “Sometimes, just textbooks and curriculum aren’t all that a child needs. In these times of digital classes, we need to divert their attention from smartphones and make them love their classrooms,” she shares.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Teacher
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp