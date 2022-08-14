Home Good News

Constable M Amina -- living for the unclaimed dead

Constable Amina of Mettupalayam believes that everyone deserves last respects and takes it upon herself to cremate or bury every unclaimed body

Published: 14th August 2022 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Amina performs last rites of an unidentified person at Athupalam graveyard in Coimbatore | S Senbagapandiyan

By R Kirubakaran
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Death is the great leveller, they say. Nobody’s spared from it. But some get eulogies at obsequies and lavish obituaries, some others end up a rack number in government mortuaries. M Amina, a police constable at the Mettupalayam police station in Coimbatore, believes that everyone deserves a funeral with their dear and near paying last respects. If not, they should at least be identified by someone before their last rites are performed. As part of the job, she comes across so many unidentified and unclaimed bodies. Primarily dealing with the medico-legal cases at the station, Amina takes it upon herself to cremate every such body that comes across her way daily.

“My job ends once the postmortem procedures are completed and the body is returned to the respective family. However, there are several cases when people die in unknown circumstances, leaving no information to trace their identities. Thinking about them, I concluded that the least I could do was to ensure that they get respectable last rites, something their families would have given them,” says Amina. The mother of two has organised cremations of at least 100 unidentified bodies over the last five years within the Mettupalayam police limit. Her fellow police personnel and Jeeva Shanthi trust, an NGO, give her much-needed support and assistance to carry out the very stressful task.

According to Jeeva Shanthi trust coordinator Abdul Rajjak, Amina doesn’t have a pinch of hesitation or fear in completing the procedures. “During the pandemic, at a time when nobody wanted to touch bodies, she valiantly performed her duty. She handled them like a member of her own family,” Rajjak says.

Even though she is not financially well-off, Amina takes the onus on herself to pay the cremation bills. Her colleagues, too, chip in. “The municipality staff assist us in finding a location for cremation. However, we would need at least Rs 1,500 to complete the formalities. Since my salary is only Rs 25,000, we split the expenses,” says Amina, who was recently felicitated by the district police superintendent.

Support from her family has also played its part for Amina to continue doing the service. While it was her father Moideen Siddiq who motivated her to join the police force, she recognises the constant backing she has from her husband Anvardeen, for a job that requires someone to be mentally tough. “Initially, it was terrible to see deaths every day. For a week, I was extremely upset. Eventually, I realised that I was only doing my duty and that it was for many who were alone in their last journey.

”Now, the duty has become a part of Amina’s life. “I don’t think of it as work. Though some of the work falls under my regular duty, the responsibility to carry out the cremation is taken in my best interest,” Amina says while being hopeful that she would continue doing the noble work until retirement.

5 years, 100 cremations
Amina has organised cremations of at least 100 unidentified bodies over the last five years within the Mettupalayam police limit. Her fellow police personnel and Jeeva Shanthi trust, an NGO, support her

