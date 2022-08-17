Bengaluru: RPF cops save woman from jaws of death

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old mother of two children, who tried to commit suicide by lying on the tracks in the face of an approaching express train near Channasandra railway station, was rescued by two alert personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF).Harassment and mental agony allegedly by her husband drove her to take the extreme step, sources said.

The incident occurred at 4.45 pm on Monday when the train from Chattrapathi Shivaji Terminus, Mumbai, to Tiruvananthapuram Central station was approaching towards Channasandra station which falls under Bengaluru Railway Division.

“Just a few minutes before the train could cross the tracks, the woman went and lay down on the tracks. RPF Inspector VN Chambanna was patrolling the tracks at a distance and spotted her. He tried to get the help of a few women to remove her physically from the tracks but when he sensed the train was coming close, he rushed towards her and dragged her out. Constable Deo Prakash assisted him,” a source said. It was a close shave as they just pulled her to safety and the train zoomed past the tracks, he added.

The woman was in a completely traumatised state and an NGO at the station counselled her. It took her over three hours to open up, the source said. She is a graduate and a resident of Dargah Mohalla area in

Dooravani Nagar. “Harassment by her husband and the mental agony it caused forced her to end her life,” another source said.

“The lady woman taken her two young children to the bus stand and told them to leave to their grandparents place and then came to the Channasandra railway station,” he said.Her parents were called to the station, both parties counselled, and the woman was sent home with them.

