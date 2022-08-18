In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Everything can be dealt with when people come together. Making the statement true is a group of private bus owners who have decided to help out a 21-year-old accident victim. On Wednesday, 26 buses plying on the Pookattupadi-Ernakulam and Perumbavoor routes pooled their day’s earnings, minus the fuel expenses, to fund the treatment of Shyamjith who was critically injured in an accident that happened at South Kalamassery on Sunday.

“In the coming days, more buses will be joining the endeavour,” said Rajeeb S A, owner of the bus Irfan in which Shyamjith worked as a door checker. Owners of the buses plying on the Aluva, Cheranelloor, Kakkanad and several other routes have expressed interest in joining the initiative, he said.

“We aim to collect at least Rs 2 lakh. But that amount won’t be enough to meet all the medical expenses. As of now, the bill stands at Rs 1.5 lakh and Shyamjith is yet to regain consciousness,” he said.The accident happened at a spot that has often been termed dangerous by many motorists, Rajeeb pointed out. “He was riding pillion and got thrown off after the bike collided with a car.

But the car driver was not at fault as he could never see the vehicle coming from the other side due to the Kochi Metro pillar,” he said. Belonging to a financially backward family, Shyamjith lives with his mother, Ajitha K, who ekes out a living by working as a housemaid. “His father had left the family when he was a baby and since then the family has been struggling to meet ends meet,” Rajeeb said. Their situation was such the mother couldn’t take care of the three children.

“She was forced to send Shyamjith’s sister, the eldest, to an orphanage while his brother was adopted by a distant relative of theirs. While the sister has been married off by the orphanage, the brother is unable to help Shyamjith and his mother. He has to look after his adopted parents,” Rajeeb said.The mother-son duo have no one to help them, he pointed out. When the pandemic struck, the mother couldn’t go to work either.

“To help them out, I got Shyamjith a job on my bus. He is a good-natured youngster and is loved by everyone. Offers of help from other bus owners stand as a testimony of his character,” said Rajeeb who started the fund collection drive by donating the entire day’s earnings of his bus.

