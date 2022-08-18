Home Good News

MP: Man distributes 1.01 lakh pani-puris free as daughter turns one

Aanchal Gupta set up 21 stalls under a large tent in Banjari Maidan in the area on Wednesday as part of the celebrations for his daughter Anokhi.

Published: 18th August 2022 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

baby

Image used for representation purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

BHOPAL: A pani-puri seller in Kolar in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal celebrated his daughter turning one-year old by distributing 1.01 lakh pieces of the popular street snack free with the message 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' (nurture girls, educate them).

Gupta said he was not bothered about the cost of the celebrations as the aim was to send a message about the need to educate girls.

His move earned praise from MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who tweeted, and local MLA Rameshwar Sharma, who attended the function.

