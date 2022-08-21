Home Good News

Visually-impaired Kerala man finishes PhD guided by professor with same condition

Earning a doctorate becomes special when a vision-impaired person is guided by someone with the same condition, reports Anu Kuruvilla

Published: 21st August 2022

Krishnan M

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

WAYANAD: It was a beautiful experience, says Krishnan M, of the day he presented his thesis. While earning a doctorate is no child’s play, the Kalpetta resident’s effort was particularly special. Why? He is vision-impaired. “Researching was not an easy task,” says Krishnan, who was awarded a doctorate in political science by the University of Mysore earlier this year.

An assistant professor with the political science department of NMSM Government College in Kalpetta, he registered for a PhD in 2016. “My topic ‘Role of Non-Governmental Organisations in the Empowerment of Visually Challenged’ was something very close to my heart.”

Krishnan’s journey was made easy by his research guide Krishna Hombal, who too is a visually-challenged person. “Hombal was like a normal research guide. But unlike others, he understood the problems I faced. There was an emotional understanding between us,” he says. Others too helped Krishnan achieve his dream. “Dr Joby Clement and some of my students helped me a lot.”

Hombal, who is a professor with the political science department in the Mysore University, recalls that Krishnan had a zeal about him. “He travelled from Kalpetta to Mysuru for all the contact classes and meetings, and he never skipped any,” says the guide.

Krishnan presented his thesis defence in Braille in front of visually-challenged students at the university. “We should make use of the opportunities that come our way. If we do that, those with disabilities have a great chance to come up in life,” he says.

Krishnan lost his sight when he was two and a half years old, after contracting a fever. “But my sister, who is 16 years older than me, introduced me to Braille. She came across Braille literature from someone at the post office where she was working,” he says.

After learning to read and write in Braille, besides acquiring basic living skills, while studying at a special school till Class 7, he joined a normal school. Krishnan went on to earn a master’s degree before teaching humanities in schools.He also worked as the principal of a high school before getting the current job.

