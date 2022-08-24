Home Good News

Meet Udayshankar - 13-year-old CTO of Kerala-based tech startup

During that year’s holidays, his mother asked him to either choose sports or robotics to keep himself engaged.

Published: 24th August 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Udayshankar R

Udayshankar R

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: Udayshankar R is just 13 years old. But with his achievements, the lad is proving that you are never too young for big things. The Class 8 student of Nalanda Public School, Thammanam, is the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the startup, Urav Advanced Learning Systems Private Limited.

He founded the start-up with the help of his father in 2020 and immediately joined as the CTO. Uday is involved in providing STEAM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) for children. With the help of his parents Dr Ravi Kumar, a dentist, and Sreekumari V, an engineer, Udayshankar helps other children access STEAM subjects in a fun and easy way. The start-up introduces an alternative approach to how these subjects are usually taught in schools.

The beginning

It all started when he was seven. During that year’s holidays, his mother asked him to either choose sports or robotics to keep himself engaged. Without any second thought, the youngster chose to learn robotics.
“I always had an interest in technology. Videos of people developing games and other useful devices inspired me to this field,” says Udayshankar.

“I didn’t want him to develop anything that’d just serve him or his family’s purpose. If he’s developing a robot, I want it to be useful to many people. It was Udayshankar who identified the potential of educational kits. He decided to start a company so his innovations could reach a lot of people,” says Ravi.
Sourcing necessary parts from Mouser.in, Udayshankar’s start-up has developed an infrared temperature gun and portable sanitiser dispenser.

“You need to know coding to assemble the kits. I take online classes on how to do the coding so other kids can learn STEAM in a fun way. The final output can be used in daily life as well,” says Udayshankar.He also has a YouTube channel called ‘Urals Technologies’, where he shares how to use Arduino boards for new inventions and other experiments. He is also a certified Python programmer, one of the youngest in the world. At 13, he cleared the PCAP examination.

‘Not just e-kits’

Udayshankar says he didn’t want the start-up to be just about education kits. “That’s why I learned C# to develop games for Android and MR/VR platforms,” he says. The youngster has so far developed three games for Jio Tesseract on their Augmented Reality JioGlass. He will take classes on how to develop games in three hours through the Unity 3D game development engine. “Urav will make educational and other games as well. When you take learning into a gamified form, children especially can learn concepts more easily,” says Udayshankar. He has created games on farming, the evolution of coronavirus and even dentistry!

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala startup
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp