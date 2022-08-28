Perambalur's tailoring units providing needles for needy

P Thiruselvam By

PERAMBALUR: A cloud of exuberance engulfs Veppur Panchayat Union in Perambalur when it rains. When the showers go on a sabbatical, it leaves the land barren and livelihoods parched as most of the villagers earn their bread by doing agricultural works. Being one of the most backward panchayat unions in TN, identified by the State Planning Commission, there are no factories or large production units around, and lack of options for sustenance has forced many to wait for government jobs.

District Collector P Sri Venkada Priya, however, is leaving no stone unturned to bring about a change in Veppur. The chain of change started last year, when a sewing unit was set up in three villages under the Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Movement in association with a private company. This brought in employment, mainly for women. Another spring in the step arrived in April 2022, when two Karur-based factories were established: A-Tex Home Collection, which manufactures bags, and Stellar Fashion Incorp, which deals with undergarments. With the support of the Collector, the companies set up their units in four villages — Olaipadi, Nannai, Murukkangudi and Keezhapuliyur. Around 400 people in several villages benefited, with 90% of them being women.

“Socio-economic background is a crucial aspect in what job people choose. There are many young widows in Veppur, most of them opt for menial jobs as the children and the elderly are dependent on them. The concern is who will take care of the family if they go out to work. To solve this, they should be given jobs closer to their homes.

Hence, an unused building was furnished with all amenities, including sanitation and power connection,” Venkada Priya says. Some of the other motivations for the women include the free bus travel provided by the State, which helps them save a part of their salary. Another advantage is a boost in confidence that they get, which comes with involvement in the corporate sphere. “People are unnecessarily afraid of private jobs. If an employee has the same responsibility as the company owner, their growth is certain,” the collector adds.

The biggest beneficiaries are the women from marginalised sections, such as V Sasikala of S Kudikadu. Her husband works as a labourer in Chennai and struggles to make ends meet. “I know tailoring but was never employed. Then I got a job in Stellar Fashion Incorp with enough salary to meet the daily expenses and children’s education. A part of the salary also goes into savings,” she tells TNIE.

Another resident, D Kannagi from Murukkangudi, feels she has become self-reliant after A-Tex Home Collection hired her. “I was involved in agricultural works despite having a diploma. My husband is working in Chennai and his income is entirely spent on household needs. I am now able to save a part of my salary in my children’s name. I thank the Collector for giving a new life to the women here,” she says.

Chief Operating Officer CR Senthilkumar also showered praises on the Collector for the support, as she helped them keep difficulties at bay.

Stellar Fashion Incorp Managing Director N Nivethan is excited about the future, as the company plans to increase the number of employees by bringing in night shifts.“Currently, the market is in recession. Now, the company operates only from 9 am to 5.30 pm. We are waiting for the market to be back on track,” he adds. The growth of the companies shows no sign of abating, as the administration plans to introduce new schemes with focus on health and launch a small textile park.The villagers are now keeping their fingers crossed. They hope to see what started as an alternative option will help them reap benefits that were once a far cry.

