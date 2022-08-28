Home Good News

TN convicts show creative side with Vinayakar idols

According to sources, at least five life convicts have been  making the idols since August 12 by using clay extracted from the prison campus.

Published: 28th August 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

An inmate makes Vinayakar idols at Madurai Central Prison | K K Sundar

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In a novel initiative that showcases their artistic side, inmates of Madurai Central Prison have started making colourful idols of the ‘Elephant God’ for the Vinayakar Chaturthi festival. The idols, which will be available for sale at two prison bazaars operating on the jail campus from August 30, will also have seeds embedded in them to help promote green cover, senior prison officials said on Saturday.

According to sources, at least five life convicts have been  making the idols since August 12 by using clay extracted from the prison campus. They make 30 to 40 idols every day from 8am to 4.30pm and nearly 300 idols are ready, officers said. Prison authorities have planned to sell at least 400 idols through the prison bazaars. Officials said they expect good response from people living in localities close to the prison such as Karimedu and Arasaradi, and depending on feedback, the initiative may be extended to other festivals such as Krishnajayanthi.

Though the selling price has not been fixed so far, officials said the one-foot tall and one-and-a-half-foot tall idol variants would be available 30% to 40% cheaper than market rates.Prison officials had obtained moulds from traditional idol-makers and trained prisoners in making the idols, sources said.    

Another official said idol-making sessions were organized as part of rehabilitation programme for prisoners. Prisoners engaged in the process are on the list of pre-release inmates who would be released for their good conduct in the next few months. Prisoners were also being trained in tea/coffee making and other trades to equip them with life skills. “They should not be handicapped by lack of work skills when they step out of jail,” police officials said.

As neem or punnai tree seeds will be embedded in the idols, once people dissolve the idols in water bodies or at their backyard after the festival, the seed covered with cow dung may germinate into a tree, officials said. Only minimum coloring is used in making the idols, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Central Prison Vinayakar Chaturthi Tamil Nadu
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp