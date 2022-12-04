Bihar’s IPS officer knows the world is a book

Home Good News

Sushil Kumar is satisfied with what he has achieved by opening the library on March 22 last year, the death anniversary of his father Ram Nagina Prasad ​

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

BIHAR : In IPS officer Sushil Kumar has opened a library in his native village in Rohtas district for enabling students as well as elderly people to read books and magazines instead of wasting their time.
Sushil Kumar is satisfied with what he has achieved by opening the library on March 22 last year, the death anniversary of his father Ram Nagina Prasad, who was a government employee.

“My father had a great attachment with his village, Ghordihi in Rohtas district and so I wanted to do something in his memory and then I thought about opening a library in one of the rooms in my ancestral house,” the IPS officer, who is the brainchild behind this library, said. The village is situated on Nokha-Rajpur Road in Rohtas.

Kumar, who is presently Superintendent of Police (EOU), said, “This library has everything, including chairs, tables, and a collection of more than 1000 books.” “People donated books generously to the library and I had my own collection of books and magazines, some of them were also purchased,” the officer said.If interested, people can even take books to their homes for 15 days, he added.

People are getting all these facilities for free as they are all applause for the officer’s initiative. The village has a population of 1,000 and there are 150 houses in it.Books are on various subjects ranging from literature and economics to history and old competitive exam magazines. The library also has a collection of some reputed magazines like Dharmyug of the yesteryears as old timers read them in full attention experiencing nostalgic moments.

This library is increasing the reading tendency among people irrespective of age groups, Kumar added. The library was also being visited by the people from the adjoining areas. “I want to open a book club and have appealed to the people to donate more books so that we can have varieties of books,” he added.

A 12th class student Radhe Mohan said, “I regularly go to the library. I am studying Biology and I also get my books of my choice in the library.  I am able to concentrate on my studies better in the library as compared to my home,” he said.

Another villager, Ravi Ranjan said, “I am preparing for the competitive examinations. I also go to the library as I find several useful magazines. I got adequate study materials there. It is very helpful for those preparing for various competitive examinations.”

He said that there were several students who after completing their studies donated their textbooks to the library, helping other students. Similarly, several students who do not find a suitable atmosphere for their studies at their homes also visit the library for better concentration.

“Now when students are glued to their mobile phones majority of the time, it looks very encouraging when I find children reading books with so much sincerity,” he added.

