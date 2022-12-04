Octogenarian swimmer from Andhra takes many by awe

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An 81-year-old swimming champion has proved that age is just a number. Vasundhara Devi, a doctor by profession, recently won three medals in the State-level Masters Swimming Competition in the 80-plus category. She has been selected for the National Masters Swimming contest and South Zone Masters. Based in Vijayawada, Dr Vasundhara took up swimming as a hobby at the age of 60. Neither diabetes, nor two heart stents have stopped her from pursuing her hobby.

She says her happy-go-lucky attitude, exercise, good eating habits and swimming have helped her maintain a healthy lifestyle. Regular swimming makes me look younger than my age, Dr Vasundhara expressed. Born into a middle-class farmer’s family at Denduluru in West Godavari, Dr Vasundhara completed her primary education at a government school in 1942.

Life wasn’t easy for young Vasundhara. Her parents told her that they could not afford her high school education. Following this, she approached the then principal of Vishwa Bharati Kala Vanam School and requested him to teach her. She completed her matriculation and PUC (Pre-University Course) at Maris Stella College in Vijayawada.

She proudly proclaims that she was one of the first students to graduate from Maris Stella. In 1964, she secured an MBBS seat in Guntur Medical College on merit and completed her studies with scholarships. In 1971, she worked at St. Ann’s Hospital in Vijayawada and later established her own hospital, Kamala Nursing Home, to serve the poor at a nominal fee. Expressing happiness over bagging three medals, the doctor said, “Age is just a number, and has nothing to do with my health.”

Practise swimming for better health as it’s a good exercise: Vasundhara

Advising patients to practise swimming, she explained, “The exercise can help patients recover sooner, regulate metabolism levels, control hypertension and diabetes. One hour of swimming can help men burn approximately 1,000 calories, while women can burn 300-400 calories. It speeds up pumping of blood, decreases obesity and dilates micro vessels.” A passionate, tireless woman by nature, Dr Vasundhara works as a patient care consultant in-charge at her son Pothineni Ramesh’s Hospital in Vijayawada for free. Besides, she has a keen interest for writing short stories in her mother tongue, Telugu. She has published a collection of stories titled Madhura Katha Kadambam.

She also helps the poor, especially girl children, by extending financial assistance for their education. After taking retirement at the age of 60, she shifted focus to swimming. Dr Vasundhara first began practising to swim without a coach at a pool in railway quarters. Since then, she has been an inspiration to many people. A retired entrepreneur from the USA, Vijaya Lakshmi Kamineni said, “When my family and I came to India for five months, I had decided to work on overcoming my fear of water. That was when I saw Dr Vasundhara and was inspired by her.

The brave woman would never miss a practice session and would reach the pool in time for class, irrespective of the climatic conditions. After watching her, I was able to fearlessly enter the water. Her charitable work and writings, too, are commendable.” Dr Vasundhara attends 15 calls a day to enquire about the health condition of postsurgery patients, Lakshmi said and pointed out that she loves gardening.

