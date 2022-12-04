Home Good News

Octogenarian swimmer from Andhra takes many by awe

She proudly proclaims that she was one of the first students to graduate from Maris Stella.

Published: 04th December 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Vasundhara Devi, a doctor by profession, won three medals in State-level Masters Swimming Competition in the 80-plus category | express

By K Kalyan Krishna Kumar
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An 81-year-old swimming champion has proved that age is just a number. Vasundhara Devi, a doctor by profession, recently won three medals in the State-level Masters Swimming Competition in the 80-plus category. She has been selected for the National Masters Swimming contest and South Zone Masters. Based in Vijayawada, Dr Vasundhara took up swimming as a hobby at the age of 60. Neither diabetes, nor two heart stents have stopped her from pursuing her hobby.

She says her happy-go-lucky attitude, exercise, good eating habits and swimming have helped her maintain a healthy lifestyle. Regular swimming makes me look younger than my age, Dr Vasundhara expressed. Born into a middle-class farmer’s family at Denduluru in West Godavari, Dr Vasundhara completed her primary education at a government school in 1942.

Life wasn’t easy for young Vasundhara. Her parents told her that they could not afford her high school education. Following this, she approached the then principal of Vishwa Bharati Kala Vanam School and requested him to teach her. She completed her matriculation and PUC (Pre-University Course) at Maris Stella College in Vijayawada.

She proudly proclaims that she was one of the first students to graduate from Maris Stella. In 1964, she secured an MBBS seat in Guntur Medical College on merit and completed her studies with scholarships. In 1971, she worked at St. Ann’s Hospital in Vijayawada and later established her own hospital, Kamala Nursing Home, to serve the poor at a nominal fee. Expressing happiness over bagging three medals, the doctor said, “Age is just a number, and has nothing to do with my health.”

Practise swimming for better health as it’s a good exercise: Vasundhara

Advising patients to practise swimming, she explained, “The exercise can help patients recover sooner, regulate metabolism levels, control hypertension and diabetes. One hour of swimming can help men burn approximately 1,000 calories, while women can burn 300-400 calories. It speeds up pumping of blood, decreases obesity and dilates micro vessels.” A passionate, tireless woman by nature, Dr Vasundhara works as a patient care consultant in-charge at her son Pothineni Ramesh’s Hospital in Vijayawada for free. Besides, she has a keen interest for writing short stories in her mother tongue, Telugu. She has published a collection of stories titled Madhura Katha Kadambam.

She also helps the poor, especially girl children, by extending financial assistance for their education. After taking retirement at the age of 60, she shifted focus to swimming. Dr Vasundhara first began practising to swim without a coach at a pool in railway quarters. Since then, she has been an inspiration to many people. A retired entrepreneur from the USA, Vijaya Lakshmi Kamineni said, “When my family and I came to India for five months, I had decided to work on overcoming my fear of water. That was when I saw Dr Vasundhara and was inspired by her.

The brave woman would never miss a practice session and would reach the pool in time for class, irrespective of the climatic conditions. After watching her, I was able to fearlessly enter the water. Her charitable work and writings, too, are commendable.” Dr Vasundhara attends 15 calls a day to enquire about the health condition of postsurgery patients, Lakshmi said and pointed out that she loves gardening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
octogenarian Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp