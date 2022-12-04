Organ donation need of the hour, says expert

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While there is a demand to do 60,000 heart and 1 lakh lung transplant surgeries annually, only 250 and 200, respectively, are being carried out, said Dr Sandeep Attawar, president of the Indian Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (INSHLT).

Speaking at the inaugural programme of the two-day annual conference on the ‘Indian Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation’ here on Saturday, he said that although the demand will always be more than the supply, including in advanced countries, there is a need for a massive increase in organ donations in the country.

Around 350 medical experts with diverse specialisations drawn from across the country and abroad delivered some thought-provoking pointers during the event. “We can have around 20,000 organ donations every year if one goes by fatal road accidents. Many are dying from end-stage organ damage. We have to fill this demand-supply equation,” Dr Attawar emphasised. Wide awareness by the fraternity and the media about the overwhelming importance of organ donation after terminal brain death is needed, he added.

On the impact of Covid-19 on thoracic transplantation and its sustenance, Dr Attawar said that the initial days of the pandemic were difficult to fathom.

The conference brought into attention the critical medical fields of heart and lung transplantation and mechanical circulatory support with a focus on path-breaking advancements that have been made recently. Speakers eulogised the remarkable advancements that are coming in handy while handling the alarming rise in cases pertaining to heart failure and end-stage lung disease.

HYDERABAD: While there is a demand to do 60,000 heart and 1 lakh lung transplant surgeries annually, only 250 and 200, respectively, are being carried out, said Dr Sandeep Attawar, president of the Indian Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (INSHLT). Speaking at the inaugural programme of the two-day annual conference on the ‘Indian Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation’ here on Saturday, he said that although the demand will always be more than the supply, including in advanced countries, there is a need for a massive increase in organ donations in the country. Around 350 medical experts with diverse specialisations drawn from across the country and abroad delivered some thought-provoking pointers during the event. “We can have around 20,000 organ donations every year if one goes by fatal road accidents. Many are dying from end-stage organ damage. We have to fill this demand-supply equation,” Dr Attawar emphasised. Wide awareness by the fraternity and the media about the overwhelming importance of organ donation after terminal brain death is needed, he added. On the impact of Covid-19 on thoracic transplantation and its sustenance, Dr Attawar said that the initial days of the pandemic were difficult to fathom. The conference brought into attention the critical medical fields of heart and lung transplantation and mechanical circulatory support with a focus on path-breaking advancements that have been made recently. Speakers eulogised the remarkable advancements that are coming in handy while handling the alarming rise in cases pertaining to heart failure and end-stage lung disease.