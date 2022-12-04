Home Good News

Organ donation need of the hour, says expert

On the impact of Covid-19 on thoracic transplantation and its sustenance, Dr Attawar said that the initial days of the pandemic were difficult to fatho

Published: 04th December 2022 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Organ Donation

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While there is a demand to do 60,000 heart and 1 lakh lung transplant surgeries annually, only 250 and 200, respectively, are being carried out, said Dr Sandeep Attawar, president of the Indian Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (INSHLT).

Speaking at the inaugural programme of the two-day annual conference on the ‘Indian Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation’ here on Saturday, he said that although the demand will always be more than the supply, including in advanced countries, there is a need for a massive increase in organ donations in the country.

Around 350 medical experts with diverse specialisations drawn from across the country and abroad delivered some thought-provoking pointers during the event.  “We can have around 20,000 organ donations every year if one goes by fatal road accidents. Many are dying from end-stage organ damage. We have to fill this demand-supply equation,” Dr Attawar emphasised. Wide awareness by the fraternity and the media about the overwhelming importance of organ donation after terminal brain death is needed, he added.

On the impact of Covid-19 on thoracic transplantation and its sustenance, Dr Attawar said that the initial days of the pandemic were difficult to fathom.

The conference brought into attention the critical medical fields of heart and lung transplantation and mechanical circulatory support with a focus on path-breaking advancements that have been made recently. Speakers eulogised the remarkable advancements that are coming in handy while handling the alarming rise in cases pertaining to heart failure and end-stage lung disease.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Organ donation
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp