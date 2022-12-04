Saving Bansilalpet Stepwell

Niharika Saila By

HYDERABAD: fter spending eight years reviving Hyderabad’s water sources, Kalpana Ramesh, an environmentalist, who is fondly called the “Water Warrior”, is now focussing on bridging the gap, what she calls, the ‘tap-source divide’.

After being treated like a dumping yard for over the past four decades, the Bansilalpet stepwell, her latest restoration project, has been completed and is set to be inaugurated on December 5 by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao. Around 2,000 tonnes of garbage, silt and debris that had accumulated over the past four decades was removed from the stepwell as part of its restoration process.

First steps

Speaking to TNIE, she says, “In 2020, I started an enterprise, the Rainwater Project. After seeing that just creating awareness about water sources was not bringing the required change, we became implementing partners in creating these stories from something that is filled with garbage to connecting with communities, creating an alliance with the government, and finally revamping.”

The entire process of restoring the structures, which are most ancient, brings with it a fair share of challenges. “Even in the case of Bansilalpet (stepwell), there was a transformer in it, three families living and encroachments on top of this. This apart, people were used to littering because it was a pile of garbage. There is a lot of thought process and strategic thinking that is involved in these projects. As we understand a lot of things on the ground, we help to effectively manage and work with the consortium and make the restoration happen,” she adds.

Matters of sustainability

While modern architecture is slowly moving towards sustainability, it has long been part of our ideas of building and construction. “Being one of the heritage cities, Hyderabad had about 6,000 bowlis as seen in the old British Raj maps. This showed that our ancestors were keen on building sustainable cities and had water-storing systems in mind. They focussed more on water rather than development,” she mentions.

She also criticised the industrialisation and development wave that has gripped countries across the world and is reportedly aiding global warming and climate change. “Now in the name of development, we have closed many of these stepwells and bowlis, and encroached upon them by constructing buildings over them. Due to climate change, within a short span of time, we are experiencing heavy rainfall and don’t have the capacity to store it, which is resulting in urban flooding.”

Stepwells serve as large buckets and help in preventing urban flooding and restoring groundwater, she said, adding that the Bansilalpet stepwell has 22 lakh litres water capacity and monitors over 100 borewells in the locality.

Connection with water

Kalpana says that their primary aim is to reconnect people with water while the actual restoration process is secondary. “We also want to develop these into interesting public spaces, tourism plazas, heritage and cultural centres with indoor and outdoor event halls,” she remarks.

A MEGA AFFAIR

Lauding the conservation initiatives taken up by the government, Kalpana Ramesh says, “It is encouraging to see that we were able to get the attention of policymakers on conservation and restoration works. The government is also taking up major initiatives for the conservation of heritage structures and stepwells on a grand scale.”

9th project in Hyderabad

She says that the restoration of the Bansilal stepwell was their 9th restoration in the city. “We have restored around 14 structures in total in different areas such as Kondapur, Gachibowli, Kokapet and Narsingi. We are also planning projects in Kamareddy and Rachakonda,” she adds.

