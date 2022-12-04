To promote blood donation, man sets his course to walk for 2 years

Home Good News

Kiran Verma creating awareness on blood donation to people | Express

By Sri Krishna Kummara
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Kiran Verma, a Delhi-based social worker and founder of Change with One Foundation, under which he runs two programmes-Simply Blood and Change with One Meal, embarked on a 21,000-km walk for blood awareness in India. This is one which will run for more than two years.

Simply Blood launched by Kiran Verma is the world’s first virtual blood donation platform, connecting blood donors and seekers real time (just like Uber). The longest blood awareness campaign ever by an individual in the world was launched on January 29, 2017, and has till date saved more than 35,000 potential lives through its service. The blood awareness walk started from Thiruvananthapuram on December 28, 2021, and has crossed 9,500 kilometres till date.

Kiran covered districts like Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa, Rayachoti, Tirupati, Ongole and was on his way walking through thoroughfares in Chirala propagating his message about the importance of blood donation to people on Saturday. To support his walk, he has organized over 75 blood donation camps in different part of the country through which more than 12,908 units of blood has been collected.

Apart from the camps, more than 3000 individual blood donors have donated blood in their personal capacity at different blood banks across India and abroad. Kiran Verma said that the walk, which will run till December 31, 2025, is intended to spread awareness about blood donation among people, so that nobody should die waiting for blood in India.

“India needs about 15 million units of blood annually and we get around 10-11 million blood units. To overcome this shortage of 4-5 million average blood units, awareness on blood donation among people should be created. Around 73 districts either lack functional blood banks or devoid of donors,” said he. “We use drones to pickup and deliver blood units from nearby districts and also to the areas that lack an active blood bank,” he added.

Explaining as to what led him to start the noble cause, he said that it was a life changing incident for him. “On December 26, 2016, I sold my blood to a seeker for Rs 1,500 through a black marketer in Delhi. Later I learned that the woman who received my blood, due to financial crisis, got into prostitution to clear the medical bills of her ailing husband. It shook me.

The same day I left my marketing job and made it an aim to make blood available to every corner of India,” Ravi Verma elaborated. “During the second wave of Covid, many faced shortage of plasma, followed by lack of blood in blood banks as people refrained from going to hospital and donate blood. All this triggered me to work intensively towards my aim,” he added. The blood walk which was started in Thiruvananthapuram covered eight states and two union territories such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Pondicherry, Telangana and Maharashtra.

