Kerala assembly session gets all-women chairpersons panel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has taken another historic step towards women empowerment. The seventh session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly will be run by an all-women panel in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

LDF legislators U Prathibah, CK Asha and UDF's KK Rema were nominated to the panel of chairpersons to manage the current assembly session which began on Monday. They will be in charge of administering and managing the proceedings of the male-dominated Kerala Assembly till December 15.

The historic decision was taken by the new Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer who's chairing his maiden assembly session after taking charge recently. This would go down in the history of the state assembly proceedings as a golden moment and is indeed a feather in the hat of the new Speaker.

Earlier, just one female legislator was included as a panellist. A three-member panel is selected to control the session in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker. This is the first time that all three panellists are women.

Until now, of the 515-panel members, only 32 women were included. When CPM decided to field Shamseer, widely perceived as the angry young man of the ruling front, as its Speaker candidate, there were some concerns among both the ruling and the Opposition benches about how he would perform in the role.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has taken another historic step towards women empowerment. The seventh session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly will be run by an all-women panel in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker. LDF legislators U Prathibah, CK Asha and UDF's KK Rema were nominated to the panel of chairpersons to manage the current assembly session which began on Monday. They will be in charge of administering and managing the proceedings of the male-dominated Kerala Assembly till December 15. The historic decision was taken by the new Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer who's chairing his maiden assembly session after taking charge recently. This would go down in the history of the state assembly proceedings as a golden moment and is indeed a feather in the hat of the new Speaker. Earlier, just one female legislator was included as a panellist. A three-member panel is selected to control the session in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker. This is the first time that all three panellists are women. Until now, of the 515-panel members, only 32 women were included. When CPM decided to field Shamseer, widely perceived as the angry young man of the ruling front, as its Speaker candidate, there were some concerns among both the ruling and the Opposition benches about how he would perform in the role.