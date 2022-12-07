Lake activist breathes new life into polluted wetland in Bengaluru outskirts

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Moved by the plight of villagers of Neguli panchayat on Kanakapura Road, who had to breathe foul air due to the polluted Naganayakanahalli Lake, lake activist Revathi Kamath marshalled men, material and resources to clear it up. Two acres of wetland here had not been desilted for the past three decades, leading to a pervasive stink around the area.

Kamath, 63, said the silt has been removed, and rejuvenation work will start soon. However, she said she is not getting cooperation from Bengaluru Electric Supply Company (Bescom) officials in removing high tension cables across the 7-acre lake, and officials reportedly claimed that they have no funds to do so.

“I have been into lake development for the past six years. Recently, villagers here complained about the bad smell. After I visited the place, I decided to fix the issue. I removed the silt from the two acres of wetland using resources and men. After a few days, the polluted silt dumped at one corner will be removed and rejuvenation work will begin in full swing,” she said.

Nearby villagers of Kanakapura have been letting untreated sewage into the water body through rajakaluves, leading to pollution, she added. She said that though she is getting support from villagers, officials are delaying clearing files related to moving the 11KV cables that pass across the middle of the lake. “The villagers approached Bescom authorities to divert the power cables as it may prove dear to cows and humans who go near the lake. But officials say they don’t have the required Rs 4 lakhs for it,” rued Kamath.

Reacting to this development, assistant executive engineer of Kaggalipura division Rahesh said the matter has been escalated to the higher authorities due to budget constraints.

BENGALURU: Moved by the plight of villagers of Neguli panchayat on Kanakapura Road, who had to breathe foul air due to the polluted Naganayakanahalli Lake, lake activist Revathi Kamath marshalled men, material and resources to clear it up. Two acres of wetland here had not been desilted for the past three decades, leading to a pervasive stink around the area. Kamath, 63, said the silt has been removed, and rejuvenation work will start soon. However, she said she is not getting cooperation from Bengaluru Electric Supply Company (Bescom) officials in removing high tension cables across the 7-acre lake, and officials reportedly claimed that they have no funds to do so. “I have been into lake development for the past six years. Recently, villagers here complained about the bad smell. After I visited the place, I decided to fix the issue. I removed the silt from the two acres of wetland using resources and men. After a few days, the polluted silt dumped at one corner will be removed and rejuvenation work will begin in full swing,” she said. Nearby villagers of Kanakapura have been letting untreated sewage into the water body through rajakaluves, leading to pollution, she added. She said that though she is getting support from villagers, officials are delaying clearing files related to moving the 11KV cables that pass across the middle of the lake. “The villagers approached Bescom authorities to divert the power cables as it may prove dear to cows and humans who go near the lake. But officials say they don’t have the required Rs 4 lakhs for it,” rued Kamath. Reacting to this development, assistant executive engineer of Kaggalipura division Rahesh said the matter has been escalated to the higher authorities due to budget constraints.