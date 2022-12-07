Home Good News

Lake activist breathes new life into polluted wetland in Bengaluru outskirts

Nearby villagers of Kanakapura have been letting untreated sewage into the water body through rajakaluves, leading to pollution, she added.

Published: 07th December 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

Revathi Kamath (inset): desilting work in progress at Naganayakanahalli Lake

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Moved by the plight of villagers of Neguli panchayat on Kanakapura Road, who had to breathe foul air due to the polluted Naganayakanahalli Lake, lake activist Revathi Kamath marshalled men, material and resources to clear it up. Two acres of wetland here had not been desilted for the past three decades, leading to a pervasive stink around the area.

Kamath, 63, said the silt has been removed, and rejuvenation work will start soon. However, she said she is not getting cooperation from Bengaluru Electric Supply Company (Bescom) officials in removing high tension cables across the 7-acre lake, and officials reportedly claimed that they have no funds to do so.

“I have been into lake development for the past six years. Recently, villagers here complained about the bad smell. After I visited the place, I decided to fix the issue. I removed the silt from the two acres of wetland using resources and men. After a few days, the polluted silt dumped at one corner will be removed and rejuvenation work will begin in full swing,” she said.

Nearby villagers of Kanakapura have been letting untreated sewage into the water body through rajakaluves, leading to pollution, she added. She said that though she is getting support from villagers, officials are delaying clearing files related to moving the 11KV cables that pass across the middle of the lake. “The villagers approached Bescom authorities to divert the power cables as it may prove dear to cows and humans who go near the lake. But officials say they don’t have the required Rs 4 lakhs for it,” rued Kamath.

Reacting to this development, assistant executive engineer of Kaggalipura division Rahesh said the matter has been escalated to the higher authorities due to budget constraints.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revathi Kamath Naganayakanahalli Lake
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp