Amidst chaos, Guntur man wields weapon against hunger

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: When the world fell into chaos, when thousands of people are looking for hope during the times of pandemic, there appeared a 33-year-old man who extended his arms and has been feeding the destitute every single day for the past two years.

Pattan Allah Bakshu, founder of Guntur Covid Fighters, is a sales executive by profession with the help of his three brothers, Pattan Hussain Khan, Pattan Muzeeb Basha and Pattan Fayaz Khan collects the leftover food at functions and weddings and serves them to over 300 needy people a day.

Not just providing food to the needy, these brothers provided free ambulance services and also lent their shoulders to carry over 1,000 unclaimed bodies whose families were in no condition to perform last rites during Covid-19, despite getting resistance from their own families.

What started as a group of four now has as many as 25 volunteers including people from all walks of life contributing their little efforts for a major cause, in fact for their voluntary services, they were awarded with ‘Manavathva Dheeras’ (Warriors of Humanity) tag from AP Police department.

Explaining about the food distribution, he said, “After the pandemic, while we were thinking to expand our services, we observed how many poor people are suffering without sufficient food as they lost their livelihood. We also observed how much food is being wasted at weddings and several functions which are held almost every day at some place or the other in the city.’’

Allah Bakshu coordinated with most of the catering services and function hall members and convinced the organisers to hand over the leftover food to needy people. Seeing their noble work during the pandemic, not only function organisers, but also temple priests are contacting Allah Bakshu and the team if they have any leftover food.

“As soon as we get a phone call, we go to the place and collect the food and distribute them directly to the needy people. We have set up a food court at Guntur GGH also,’’ he added. Along with this they also help old people who are abandoned by their families and take them to old age homes giving them a new family and people to look after.

“This charitable trust is moving forward with the collective efforts of several people from college students to retired employees. Seeing our work, several kind-hearted people came forward to help and join our cause, donated ambulances, and provided financial assistance,” Allah Bakshu said.

People can call 8143222456, 9397602553 to contact

Guntur Covid Fighters Charitable Trust and handover leftover food to feed hungry people

