IFFK: Fest gears up to celebrate womanhood

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Films by 33 women directors from 17 countries will be screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). Film aficionados have welcomed the increasing presence of women filmmakers at the 27th edition of the event.

Top picks include Slovakian film Nightsiren directed by actress Tereza Nvotová. It is a horror drama which narrates the story of a mysterious woman who returns to her mountain village home to confront her painful past. Notably, Nightsiren had won the ‘Golden Leopard’ at the Locarno International Film Festival. The film about the struggles of 30-year-old Sarlotta is presented in seven chapters and will be showcased in the ‘World Cinema’ category. The first screening of the film was held at Tagore theatre on Saturday.

Unruly, directed by Malou Reymann, is another highly anticipated film, which explores the dark history and struggles of women in Denmark. It tells the story of the real-life Sprogø Women’s Home that institutionalised the mentally ill and rebels who threatened social order. The film is a heart-wrenching take on a real incident between 1923 to 1961, when women, including mothers separated from their children, spent years of torture at the centre. The first screening of the movie will be at the New theatre on December 13.

Discussing the passage of adulthood in a girl’s life is the film I Have Electric Dreams, a Spanish directorial debut of young Costa Rican filmmaker Valentina Maurel. The coming-of-age drama explores the complexities of a girl growing up. The one-hour-50-minute-long movie pivots on the story of Eva, a 16-year-old girl and her atypical relationship with her estranged father. The film has won three awards including ‘Best Director’ at Locarno. It also bagged the ‘Horizontes’ award at San Sebastian Film Festival and Golden Peacock at IIFI. The movie will be screened at Ajanta theatre on December 11 at 8.15pm.

Twenty-five films by women will be screened in the ‘World Cinema’ category and two in the ‘Malayalam Cinema Today’ section. Marina Er Gorbach’s Klondike, which has been scheduled under the ‘World Cinema’ category, focuses on the realities of Ukrainian women’s lives. The Georgian film A Room of My Own directed by Ioseb Soso Bliadze also beautifully narrates female perspectives.

According to the artistic director of IFFK, Deepika Susheelan, the inclusion of more films by women directors was not intentional. “We realised the number of films by women once we locked the programming of IFFK.”

Actress Sajitha Madathil termed the growth in participation of women filmmakers at IFFK as organic. “It is not because of any reservation. It is the outcome of years of experience in the art form.” For young delegates Sreelekshmi G and Madhurima M of Government Women’s College, it is inspiring to see more women behind the camera too at the IFFK.

“Seeing more filmmakers as editors, directors, cinematographers and even producers is inspiring for other young women filmmakers,” said Srelekshmi. “Times have changed as now rather than categorization based on gender, the title of the filmmaker is acknowledged. We call for equality and IFFK is making the change,” said Madhurima.

