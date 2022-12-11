Telangana: No target too difficult for this Class 9 rifleshooter

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: These days, there is no gender barrier when it comes to accomplishing anything. Mounika is one such girl. She not only excelled in rifle shooting but also qualified for national competitions. A student of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Gurukula, she has been training for the last six months.

The government is also encouraging such students. As part of this, rifle shooting training was started in Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Gurukula Girls in Keesara. Students are trained under a qualified coach. Almost 25 girls are undergoing training. Among them, ninth grade-student Mounika demonstrated her talent and was sent to State-level competitions where she was selected for the South Zone competition. Now she wants to move to the next level — the national level competition next year.

Speaking to TNIE, Mounika says, "Though my parents are not well educated, they want me and my younger brother to study well. When I was in the Class 6, there was a rifle shooting training centre in our school and it piqued my interest. Then on, I began showing interest in it.”

“With the support and encouragement from school management, I participated in competitions. Now I am eligible for national-level competitions. I will achieve medals in the next year’s competitions. My goal is to become an IPS officer,” she adds.

School principal Ramulu Goud said that many girls are afraid of rifle shootings. But some girls are coming forward without any fear. Among them, Mounika stands out. She has a lot of perseverance, he says.

