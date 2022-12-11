Home Good News

Telangana: No target too difficult for this Class 9 rifleshooter

Ninth grade-student Mounika demonstrated her talent and was sent to State-level competitions where she was selected for the South Zone competition.

Published: 11th December 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Mounika

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: These days, there is no gender barrier when it comes to accomplishing anything. Mounika is one such girl. She not only excelled in rifle shooting but also qualified for national competitions. A student of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Gurukula, she has been training for the last six months.

The government is also encouraging such students. As part of this, rifle shooting training was started in Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Gurukula Girls in Keesara. Students are trained under a qualified coach. Almost 25 girls are undergoing training. Among them, ninth grade-student Mounika demonstrated her talent and was sent to State-level competitions where she was selected for the South Zone competition. Now she wants to move to the next level — the national level competition next year.

Speaking to TNIE, Mounika says, "Though my parents are not well educated, they want me and my younger brother to study well. When I was in the Class 6, there was a rifle shooting training centre in our school and it piqued my interest. Then on, I began showing interest in it.”

“With the support and encouragement from school management, I participated in competitions. Now I am eligible for national-level competitions. I will achieve medals in the next year’s competitions. My goal is to become an IPS officer,” she adds.

School principal Ramulu Goud said that many girls are afraid of rifle shootings. But some girls are coming forward without any fear. Among them, Mounika stands out. She has a lot of perseverance, he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mounika Rifle shooting
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp