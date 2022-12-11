Telangana's 18-year-old Meghana is gunning for top honours

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Eighteen-year-old Meghana Sadula is creating ripples in the 10-metre and 25-metre range shooting. However, she is not the one to blow her own trumpet and instead, lets her talent speak on her behalf.

With four state-level and three national medals under her belt already, she wants to represent India at the Olympics. Speaking to TNIE over the phone from Bhopal, where she is currently competing in a national competition, she says, “My dream is to get a medal for India in the Olympics.”

Her primary schooling began at the Navabharat School in Palvoncha, but she along with her family moved to Khammam, where she joined Harvest School for high school education. She is now in the second year of her four-year-long Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) course at the College of Engineering, Osmania University, Hyderabad. She has been selected as one of the probables for the Indian shooting team from Telangana.

Meghana’s father Sarangapani, who is now an Assistant Commissioner of Police and also the president of the Khammam District Archery Association, says: “As a father, I feel proud of my daughter. She is not only good at shooting but also at studies. My son, who is doing his master’s in Spain, is an archer as well and participates in archery competitions at his university.”

Meghana took to archery and shooting when she was in Class 5. Putta Shankaraiah, an archery coach who is also the treasurer of the State Archery Association, spotted her talent. He spoke to her father, who was then an inspector of police in Kothagudem and Palvoncha, to encourage her in shooting. “I noticed her perfection in aiming and hitting the target. It convinced me that given proper training, she would shape up well,” Shankaraiah says.

After noticing her skills in shooting, Sarangapani took her to Hyderabad and asked K Prasanna Kumar, who is a senior coach at Gachibowli stadium, to train her. For 18 months between 2020 and 2022, she took training and won several medals. At present, she is training under Jaspal Rana, a reputed coach in India at Dehradun. Prasanna Kumar too has the same opinion about her. He says, “She has great talent. If she gets an opportunity, she might even get a medal for India in Olympics.”

Laurels in shooting

2021

Four State medals (which includes gold in junior women 25 metre (m) pistol, bronze in senior women 25m pistol, bronze in junior women 10m air pistol and bronze in youth women 10m air pistol category)

13th position in the 25 m junior women pistol at the 2021 ISSF nationals in New Delhi, where she also came 5th in the 10 m junior women and 6th in the 25 m junior women

AIR 8 in the Indian Team trials in the 25 m rapid fire senior women

AIR 7 in the Indian Team trials in the 25 m rapid fire event for junior women category

AIR 6 in the Indian Team trials in the 25 m rapid fire event in junior women category

2022

At the State-level pistol shooting competition held at SATS firing range, Gachibowli Organised by the Telangana Rifle Association, she won 4 medals:

GOLD : Junior women 25 metres sports pistol

SILVER: Senior women 25 metres sports pistol

BRONZE: Senior women 10 metres air pistol

BRONZE: Junior women 10 metres air pistol

She won three medals in the National Shooting Championship organised by the National Rifle Association in Bhopal:

Silver in 25 metres sports pistol senior women team event ( Meghana Sadula, Eesha Singh & Malavika Barua) Individual bronze in 25 metre sports pistol junior women Individual bronze in 25 metre sports pistol in civilian category

ARCHERY:

She participated in:

SGFI NATIONALS

KVS NATIONALS

