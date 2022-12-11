This TN NGO founder is on a mission to serve people with prolonged illness

Gayathri Venkatesan By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The morning came calm as a millpond to Philip Jayakumar. Bidding farewell to the clouded familiarity of a good night’s rest, he got up, or for a moment, he thought he did. His legs were not budging and there were dozens of people close at hand throwing puzzled and pitiful stares at his sorry attempt. It had been over a month since tumour cells began to cripple his bones and confined him to this cancer ward bed.

For someone who is managing a catering business, lying on the bed wasn’t an option. Times have changed so fast that comprehending the tragedy anew daily after sleep was Philip’s worst part of the day.

But this day was different.

Though family members kept him company for the most part of the day, at a particularly desperate time that evening he was alone. The nursing staff was also nowhere to be found. Philip’s urine bag had filled up and needed urgent emptying.

A nervous minute later, the attender of another patient nearby noticed Philip’s uneasiness and volunteered to empty the bag. That act of humaneness during his weakest of times distinctly inspired changes in the Nagercoil-native’s life and as a result, in the lives of numerous other cancer patients too.

After undergoing treatment for bone cancer from 1993 to 2003, Philip turned a new leaf and dedicated his life to serving and providing counselling to other patients with prolonged illnesses. In 2012, he launched an NGO named Wonderful Serving Trust in Madurai.

“I want to share my recovery story with everyone affected by cancer. Apart from medicines, motivation and care contribute towards recovery. I talk to them cheerfully and help them in whatever way I can. I also clean their toilets and talk to them about the significance of hygiene,” says the 55-year-old man, who also plans to establish a rehabilitation shelter soon.

Talking to Head of the Medical Oncology Department at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai Rajasekaran PN brought to light another tack Philip has up his sleeve, songs. “He writes motivational songs and performs them with so much love to the patients. He distributes food to the patients and understands full well how much a cheerful company matters to them,” the doctor says.

Not always recovery is found, and Philip has also witnessed many succumbing to the illness. But he stays back and ensures that those in mourning pick up the pieces and move on. VP Manikandan, a social worker who helps with conducting funeral ceremonies at old-age homes and other rehabilitation shelters, says, “In 2014, a girl child died of blood cancer and her family was in a very helpless state. Philip came forward and contributed financially for the burial.”

The mornings continue to come calmly for Philip. But he now meets them not with haste or stress. The resolute smile on his face might roughly translate to “See another day, serve another human.”

