Call of duty: Cop saves cardiac patient on busy road in Gwalior

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A young woman traffic police Subedar Sonam Parashar turned out to be the lifesaver for a 61-year-old retired electricity distribution company employee Anil Upadhyaya at one of the busiest road crossings in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior city on Monday.

Coming to know about the elderly man lying unconscious close to the road crossing, the young traffic police subedar rushed to the spot and first administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to revive Upadhayaya (who had suffered cardiac attack), before rushing him to a prominent private hospital in the police’s Dial-100 first response vehicle to ensure timely medical help.

The woman traffic cop is posted at her daily duty spot, the Gole Ka Mandir Chauraha, one of the busiest road crossings in Gwalior. “Suddenly a boy came running to me and informed me about an elderly person lying unconscious near the road. I rushed to the spot and saw people filming the unconscious elderly man instead of helping him.

Since, I had learnt rendering CPR during my posting at Police Training College (PTC-Indore) in 2018 and later the same life-saving technique in Jaipur at a special training camp, I immediately started giving him CPR, after which he became conscious,” 32-year-old Sonam told this newspaper, while recounting the incident.

“We rushed him to the Apollo Hospital in Gwalior in the Dial-100 FRV, under telephonic guidance of his son Amit Upadhyaya, who is a doctor at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. While taking him to the hospital, I kept on talking to him to ensure that he remained conscious till reaching the hospital, where he has been already under treatment for diabetes and blood pressure related issues,” she said.

While, it was the first time that the young traffic police officer gave CPR to save a precious life, she has also been performing its demo to school students at special camps in Gwalior quite often. “This was the first time I used the life-saving art practically to save a life in a real-life situation in a crowded public place,” said Sonam, mother of a three-year-old son.

Since the video of the woman traffic cop saving the life of the elderly man through timely CPR went viral, Sonam, has been ushered with accolades, spanning from the family of the man whose life she saved to the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

State’s Home Minister Narottam Mishra gave her a surprise video call on Tuesday, “Kaisi hain Rani bitiya, tumne poore pradesh mein Datia ka naam raushan kar diya (How are you darling daughter? You’ve made Datia district famous in the entire state).” Importantly, both, the Home Minister Narottam Mishra and the woman cop Sonam Parashar (who joined state police in 2016) come from the same Datia district of Gwalior-Chambal region.

The state’s DGP Sudhir Saxena announced Rs 10,000 cash reward, followed by Rs 2,000 cash reward by the IG-Gwalior Range and the SP-Gwalior.

“By her life-saving act, Sonam has not only made Gwalior Police, but entire MP Police proud,” SP-Gwalior Amit Sanghi said.

