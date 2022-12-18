38-year-old takes natural farming to new heights, inspires Guntur farmers

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Despite not having any professional degrees or experience, Konda Usharani, a 38-year-old woman has been making wonders in the field of natural farming. A native of Mangalagiri in Nutakki mandal of Guntur, has not only inspired hundreds of farmers to switch to natural farming, but also supported them in selling farm products under the ‘From Farm to Consumers’ initiative, which is earning good profits for farmers and providing chemical free food to the consumers.

Her name started to resonate in every nook and corner of the nation after she received an award for her presentation at a national level conference held in New Delhi on the theme ‘Role of Women in Science and Technology for Sustainable Development of Atmanirbhar Bharat’. With her presentation, she was successful in grabbing the attention of crores of people on the importance of natural farming.

Journey of Usharani

Even though her work speaks of her success, like most Indian women, she had to go through several hardships. She got married at the age of 16 years and lost her better half after three years. Without any education and life skills, she had been single-handedly taking care of her family and children since her 20’s by taking up several odd jobs.

“I used to travel to several villages on my two-wheeler to sell products, and that’s when I got interested in agriculture. I attended a workshop on natural farming and began seed-to-seed, zero-budget farming in my 90 cents land by concocting my own fertilizers including ‘Ghanajeevamrutham’ and ‘Dravajeevamrutham’ from the wastes generated in the kitchen,” she said.

With the help of Rythu Sadhikaraka Samstha (RySS), an Andhra Pradesh government initiative, Usharani was able to get more insights into the practices of natural farming. After five years, she is now cultivating five different crops on seven acres of land. Soon her methods and profits inspired the villagers and over 300 farmers in Mangalagiri village are now following in the footsteps of Usharani and started seed-to-seed farming. Along with this, Usharani has also became an entrepreneur by setting up a marketing shop.

“We collect natural farming products from over 20 farmers in the village and sell them through online websites, exhibition stalls, etc. after processing them on our own. Farmers are able to bag good profits, thanks to the increased awareness of natural farming among people who are preferring chemical-free products,” Usharani said.

Through her presentation on ‘preventing pollution by practising natural farming and providing chemical-free food to the society’ she effectively explained the science and technology behind using cow-based fertilizers with great applause from the officials.

