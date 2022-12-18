Alumni’s gift for ‘Aliya’: Revived library

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Madarasa-I-Aliya which was founded by the sixth Nizam Nawab Mir Mahbub Ali Khan in 1972 will be celebrating its sesquicentennial founding day on December 18. The alumni of the famed institution have taken up a special initiative this year, by reviving the library which was once known to be one of the best. However, successive governments neglected it, resulting in the library being shut down for the last three decades.

The library, which is located right at the main entrance of Aliya Junior College in Abids, has been locked ever since Mrs Suhail retired from service as the librarian three decades ago. Thousands of rare books had gathered dust and mould, with some priceless manuscripts scattered all over the place packed in bags.

“The alumni of the institution approached me and said they wanted to contribute in some way on the occasion of the 150th founding day. I suggested that they revive the library for a start. It has finally been done,” M Kavitha Kiran, principal of Aliya Junior College tells Express.

Waiting to be rescued

She said that she had arranged many books during the last couple of years, but thousands were still lying in the locked library, waiting for those who had read them during their student days, to come to their rescue now. A group of alumni worked hard to clean the library, arrange the books scientifically as per their numbers, and finally brought the library back into use.

Astounding collection

Syed Basharat Ali, an alumnus who is a prominent architect in the state, shows a book titled ‘Deccani Urdu,’ containing the research articles of Naseeruddin Hashmi, a historian who had traced the history and origins of Urdu in the 1960s.

The alumni, who were mostly former bureaucrats, were stunned by the collection of books. The library can boast of work of authors like ‘Sauda,’ a contemporary of Ghalib, the biography of Mewlana Jalaluddin Rumi, the 13th century Persian poet, among others.The wide collection of books includes various genres, history, science, mathematics and many more which are rarely seen in libraries these days.

Gaping hole

Next to the library was what used to be the Class VIII room, which had completely collapsed, leaving a huge hole on the library’s wall. The vegetation which had grown on the library’s walls on the outside, had left root marks on the inside walls, an unwanted painting by mother nature.

Librarian needed

“I used to read mostly books related to science. The plight of the library is a result of having no librarian to take care of the books all these years. If the State government can appoint a qualified librarian, these books can be preserved,” says Mohd Ali Rafath, former IAS officer, and an alumnus of the school.

Basharat Ali assures that the alumni will help in providing computers and other systems to establish a digital library in the near future, but hopes the State government contributes in the form of digitising all the books, which provide a rare and indigenous body of knowledge of the last century and a half.

“The books certainly need to be bound properly, and if they can be digitised, they can serve as reference material for students of not only this institution, but also of others,” opines K Syed Shujaat Ali, of the 1971 batch, who played a key role in reviving the library.

The alumni is planning to present 150 medals, or 10 medals each year for the next 15 years, of pure silver to meritorious students of Class X of Aliya Boys High School and the Intermediate final year of Aliya Junior College. On Sunday, during the sesquicentennial celebrations, the alumni will be screening an audio-visual documentary of the 150 years of Madarasa-I-Aliya.

