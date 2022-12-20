Young tribal writer’s poems become voice of Lambadis

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nunnavath Karthik’s Balder Bandi, a collection of poems, has been added to the curriculum of MA Telugu Language and Literature course at Andhra University. The 25-year-old poet began writing to shed light on the lives of Lambadis, the tribal community he belongs to.

Balder Bandi, meaning bullock cart, is a collection of 53 poems that reflects on the lifestyle of Lambadis, also known as Banjaras. The title of the book highlights the bond that the community shares with bullock carts for migration as well as celebration.

Majority of the Lambadis live at Thanda in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and in parts of Telangana. They speak Gor Boli, a language that does not have a script. Karthik, who goes by the pseudonym Ramesh Karthik Nayak, began his journey of poetry with Balder Bandi in 2018. At first, only 20 books were sold, but the compilation soon became a popular addition to tribal literature.

At the time, he was working as a waiter at a hotel. Second-year students of MA Telugu Language and Literature at AU will study the poem from the academic year 2022-23. In 2019, one of his poems, Jarer Bati (Jowar Roti) from the same book was added to the curriculum of Telugu Literature at SR and BGNR Government Degree College in Khammam, Telangana.

My works could fill gaps that haven’t been touched in ages: Karthik

Born on December 14, 1997 to a farmer's family at Jakranpally Thanda in Nizamabad district, Telangana, Karthik is the elder son of N Mojiram and N Sevantha. He has completed his Master’s in English from Osmania University and Bachelor’s in English, Hindi and Telugu from Dr BR Ambedkar Open University in Secunderabad.

Karthik, who is also a painter, first began writing as a child. Expressing happiness over Andhra University’s recognition, Karthik said, “I dared to write when I could not find any Telugu literature about my people. It was a chance I took even though I knew that my books won’t make money. But it could fill the gaps that haven’t been touched in ages. My villagers were very happy about my work and their recognition.”

On his future plans, Karthik said Delhi-based Red River Press will soon publish his collection of English poems, Chakmak. Head of the Telugu department at AU Prof Dr Jarra Appa Rao said, “His subject and language are appreciable. What makes his writing special is that he covers topics such as Tribal movements, freedom fighters and culture. Hence, we have introduced his poems as a lesson along with Durla by Mallipuram Jagadish, Nasab by Pantulu, and Adavipakshi Alapana by Venkat Lal from this academic year.”

Lauding Karthik for his contribution to Tribal literature, noted film actor and writer, Tanikella Bharani said, “It is heartening to see that with no literary background, Karthik achieved the feat of making people read about the Banjara tribe. Such writings are much needed for Tribal Telugu literature. I am happy to hear that Andhra University has introduced his poems in its curriculum. His work deserves recognition.”

Former HoD of the Telugu Department at Osmania University, Prof Dr Dhanavath Suryadhananjay said, “Ramesh Karthik is a literary ray of hope that sprouted from the tribal community.

Earlier, there was no creative literature related to Banjaras. His poems and stories perfectly reveal the life of a Banjara.”

Balder Bandi and his collection of short stories Dhavlo (song of lament) were shortlisted for Kendra Sahitya Academy Yuva Puraskar in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Karthik has also co-edited two books, Kesula and Jammi, with Suryadhananjay.

