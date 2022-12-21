Home Good News

Woman sarpanch from Odisha scripts farming success

Even after becoming sarpanch of Ratanga gram panchayat three times in 2007, 2017 and 2022, Parvati Mallick has continued holding on to her original identity of a vegetable farmer till date. 

Published: 21st December 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Parvati works in her farmland. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: A woman sarpanch of Phiringia block under Kandhamal district, apart from her official work, has set an example for others by leading  successfully in vegetable farming in her native Kutibari village.

Even after becoming sarpanch of Ratanga gram panchayat three times in 2007, 2017 and 2022, Parvati Mallick has continued holding on to her original identity of a vegetable farmer till date. 

“My husband Rajanikanta who also was a sarpanch from 2002 to 2007, inspired me to start farming. I continued with it even after being a sarpanch. I grow tomato, cauliflower, brinjal, beans and cabbage that have high demand in nearby Nayagarh, Boudh, Ganjam and Sonepur districts,” said Parvati. Well-known for her work, Parvati further said she would be able to excel in vegetable farming if she received help from the government. 

