Home Good News

Chennai hospital successfully performs two uterus transplants

Uterus transplants are a new modality that gives hope to young women who are suffering from hypoplasia --- a condition where the uterus is underdeveloped or absent.

Published: 22nd December 2022 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

hospital, medical, doctor, bill, medicine, treatment

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

CHENNAI: Two uterus transplants were successfully performed here on a patient from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh by a team of doctors, including an expert from the Czech Republic.

Gleneagles Global Health City (GGHC), a leading multi-organ transplant centre in Asia, performed the transplants here, a release from the hospital said on Thursday.

Professor Dr Jiri Fronek, is the expert from abroad.

He is head of Transplant Surgery Department, Institute for Clinical and Experimental Medicine, Prague, Czech Republic, the hospital said.

Uterus transplants are a new modality that gives hope to young women who are suffering from hypoplasia --- a condition where the uterus is underdeveloped or absent.

Explaining, Dr Padmapriya Vivek, Head of the Department of Obstetrics, Gynaecology & Fertility Medicine, GGHC, said, "We have performed 2 extremely challenging uterus transplants on young women under the expertise of Dr. Jiri Fronek."

The 28-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu had to undergo a plasma exchange ahead of her 16-hour-long transplant surgery as her blood group did not match the donor's.

She was put under a 3-day observation before commencing the transplant.

The other was a 24-year-old patient from Andhra Pradesh who underwent a 15-hour-long open transplant surgery as it took the team nearly 8 hours to retrieve the uterus from her donor.

In both the cases, the donors were the mothers of the patients.

"Uterus transplant is a potential and promising treatment for women suffering from uterus factor infertility - a condition that is congenital or acquired," the hospital said in the release.

"By introducing this process in India where it is still at a nascent stage, we have been able to provide young women an opportunity to experience motherhood. With multiple technical advancements, doctors from Gleneagles Global Health City are sure about streamlining the uterus transplant process," said Prof Fronek, who led the complex process along with Dr Padmapriya Vivek, Head of the Department of Obstetrics, Gynaecology & Fertility Medicine.

Elaborating, Dr Joy Varghese, Director of Hepatology & Transplant Hepatology, GGHC, said, "Uterus transplant is an innovative advancement in medicine. The patient from Tamil Nadu underwent a plasma exchange procedure before the transplant. This feat is a first of its kind that we have initiated."

Congratulating the team, Dr Alok Khullar, CEO, GGHC, and Anurag Yadav, CEO, IHH Health Care India, said, "One in 5,000 women in the country suffers from uterus-factor infertility."

With commercial surrogacy banned in India, such transplant offers women an opportunity to become mothers and experience the joy of motherhood on their own, Dr Padmapriya said and added that child birth is the ultimate aim of this transplant.

"Child birth is very emotional. It is very depressing for a human being to know that they cannot bear a child on their own. The uterus transplant provides such people a chance to carry their own child to experience motherhood themselves," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uterus transplants
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp