UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot

By ANI

MIRZAPUR: Sania Mirza, daughter of a TV mechanic from Mirzapur, has been selected to become a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force and would be the country's first Muslim girl and the state's first IAF pilot.

Sania Mirza is a resident of Jasovar village under the Mirzapur Dehat Kotwali police station area. She secured this position by passing the NDA exam. She has brought laurels not only to the district but also to the state and the country.

Sania, who studied in a Hindi medium school, said that Hindi medium students too can achieve success if they are determined. On December 27, she will join NDA Khadakwasla in Pune. The parents as well as the villagers are feeling proud at her.

Sania's father Shahid Ali said, "Sania Mirza considers the country's first fighter pilot Avni Chaturvedi as her role model. From the beginning, she wanted to be like her. Sania is the second girl in the country who has been selected as a fighter pilot."

She studied from primary to Class 10 at Pandit Chintamani Dubey Inter College in the village itself. After that, she went to Guru Nanak Girls Inter College in the city. She was the district topper in the 12th UP Board. She started her preparations at Centurion Defense Academy.

She gives the credit for success to her parents as well as to the Centurion Defense Academy.

She said that only two seats were reserved for women in fighter pilot in National Defense Academy 2022 exam. "I could not grab a seat in the first attempt but I have found a place in my second attempt."

Sania's mother Tabassum Mirza said, "Our daughter has made us and the entire village proud. She fulfils the dream of becoming the first fighter pilot. She inspired every girl in the village to follow their dreams."

In the National Defense Academy 2022 examination, there were a total of 400 seats including male and female. In which there were 19 seats for women, and two seats were reserved for fighter pilots. In these two seats, Sania managed to get a place on the strength of her talent.

