Carnatic music flows in Shenbagavalli's veins

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was November 17 when an unexpected call broke the daily musical routine of V Shenbagavalli, a visually impaired Carnatic music tutor. She was expecting calls from her students inquiring about music class later in the day; instead, Shenbagavalli gets a call from the Union government informing she has been nominated for the National Award for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities under the self-employment category. She received the award from President Draupadi Murmu on December 3 in Delhi.

Looking back, Shenbagavalli recalls her grandmom, Gomathi Sankaranarayanan–a stately vainika who introduced her to the enchanting nuances of the instrument. “As I got accustomed to her musical trails and traits, I conscientiously decided to focus more on Carnatic music. This was also the time when I met the oldest member of our family – a century-old veena, which was passed down from my great-grandmother to my grandmother and finally me. I’m still using it,” she says with a warm smile.

The vainika, who now runs a music school SV music school at her home in Chromepet in Chennai, teaches the Veena, keyboard and vocals to nearly 100 students, including students with disabilities. She also offers online classes to students from the US, Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Expressing happiness over receiving an award for the first time in her life, 47-year-old Shenbagavalli remarks how the veena has been synonymous with her life. “This award speaks volumes for me and people like me. I was just 10 years old and living in my hometown of Sankarankovil when I was affected by a rare eye disease called retinitis pigmentosa. After I completely lost my eyesight, I stopped going to school. Nevertheless, I managed to pass the ESLC and SSLC exams privately and scored 60% in both, all thanks to my supportive father who was also the school headmaster.

In 1995, Shenbagavalli moved to Chennai to learn the Braille system, something was still foreign to her home town back in the day. She also got married and got a bachelor’s degree in music by 2005, which gave her all the more reasons to pursue her passion. Her most momentous decision was founding her music school in 2012, which she modestly says was inspired by her guru’s advice.

Shenbagavalli has even performed in a few events, including a relative’s wedding function. “Due to my limited vision, it is never easy for me to carry around the veena all by myself and reach a location without someone’s company,” she adds. In 2017, Shenbagavalli played the veena in the traditional Thiruvaiyaru Tyagaraja Aradhana, which she quotes as “one of her most cherished lifetime achievements”.

On receiving the national award, she requested the state and the central governments to offer online bachelor’s degrees in music at all Indian universities for non-resident students. She also advised those with disabilities to “be confident, not depend on others for survival and chase their passion.”

Shebagavalli says getting her school registered is the next big thing on her mind.

CHENNAI: It was November 17 when an unexpected call broke the daily musical routine of V Shenbagavalli, a visually impaired Carnatic music tutor. She was expecting calls from her students inquiring about music class later in the day; instead, Shenbagavalli gets a call from the Union government informing she has been nominated for the National Award for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities under the self-employment category. She received the award from President Draupadi Murmu on December 3 in Delhi. Looking back, Shenbagavalli recalls her grandmom, Gomathi Sankaranarayanan–a stately vainika who introduced her to the enchanting nuances of the instrument. “As I got accustomed to her musical trails and traits, I conscientiously decided to focus more on Carnatic music. This was also the time when I met the oldest member of our family – a century-old veena, which was passed down from my great-grandmother to my grandmother and finally me. I’m still using it,” she says with a warm smile. The vainika, who now runs a music school SV music school at her home in Chromepet in Chennai, teaches the Veena, keyboard and vocals to nearly 100 students, including students with disabilities. She also offers online classes to students from the US, Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Expressing happiness over receiving an award for the first time in her life, 47-year-old Shenbagavalli remarks how the veena has been synonymous with her life. “This award speaks volumes for me and people like me. I was just 10 years old and living in my hometown of Sankarankovil when I was affected by a rare eye disease called retinitis pigmentosa. After I completely lost my eyesight, I stopped going to school. Nevertheless, I managed to pass the ESLC and SSLC exams privately and scored 60% in both, all thanks to my supportive father who was also the school headmaster. In 1995, Shenbagavalli moved to Chennai to learn the Braille system, something was still foreign to her home town back in the day. She also got married and got a bachelor’s degree in music by 2005, which gave her all the more reasons to pursue her passion. Her most momentous decision was founding her music school in 2012, which she modestly says was inspired by her guru’s advice. Shenbagavalli has even performed in a few events, including a relative’s wedding function. “Due to my limited vision, it is never easy for me to carry around the veena all by myself and reach a location without someone’s company,” she adds. In 2017, Shenbagavalli played the veena in the traditional Thiruvaiyaru Tyagaraja Aradhana, which she quotes as “one of her most cherished lifetime achievements”. On receiving the national award, she requested the state and the central governments to offer online bachelor’s degrees in music at all Indian universities for non-resident students. She also advised those with disabilities to “be confident, not depend on others for survival and chase their passion.” Shebagavalli says getting her school registered is the next big thing on her mind.