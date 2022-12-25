Decked up for Christmas festivities, Medak church is sight to behold

By Express News Service

MEDAK: The famous Medak church, situated 90 km away from State capital Hyderabad, is all decked up for Christmas celebrations. A large number of devotees from Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet districts as well as Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad districts and neighbouring States will converge here to take part in special prayers to be conducted for three days starting from Sunday.

The church, one of the largest in Asia, has been beautifully decorated with neon bulbs and all arrangements have made for a large number of worshippers. It also arranges special mass for foreign representatives.

A stream of tourists and devotees visit the church every day and for Christmas, people arrive here a day before the festival to participate in the first “mass” which take place at around 4 am on Sunday. Devotees from rural areas pitch tents and participate in the festivities for three days before returning home on the fourth day.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohini Priyadarshini has made elaborate security arrangements to ensure peaceful celebration of Christmas as thousands of devotees are reaching Medak. Around 500 police personnel from Sangareddy, Nizamabad, Vikarabad and Siddipet districts have been deployed at the church. They started reporting for security duties since Friday evening. The SP assigned the personnel security duties in the evening on Saturday.

The 500-strong force includes three DSPs, 13 circle inspectors and 50 sub-inspectors. Several woman constables and home guards also take position at the church as part of their security duty. After the first prayer at 4 am on Sunday, the bishop and other officials will parade the cross in the church. There will be a second prayer at 10.30 am. Several stalls selling food and other items have sprung up at the church.

In view of the lurking Covid-19 threat, the district administration has suggested that those visiting the church should wear masks.

