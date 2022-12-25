Help Drive Foundation: Bihar's Tarun Mishra giving back via his own NGO

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

GUJARAT : Tarun Mishra, spent a life of uncertainty in the early part of his 28 years over continuing his education. Originally from Bihar and currently living in Surat, the now owner of an NGO studied and worked in a shelter home in Delhi. His first bread earner? Selling religious books outside a temple near the Sarojini Nagar Market.

Tarun was always bogged down by the hardships of his family. Tarun had to forgo his BTech education at the prestigious IP University in the capital, following the death of his father. His tryst with social work and lending a hand to the destitute is rooted in this very upbringing.

Tarun was born into a very poor family in Bihar’s Samastipur, before his father migrated to Delhi with his family 30 years ago. While he began working when he was in class V, juggling school lessons and work gave him an enigma. Then, it was his maternal grandfather – who came to know about this – who took Tarun back to Bihar where he studied up to class XII.

In Surat, Tarun first saved his money and began helping the unemployed elderly, poor differently-abled, mentally ill people who were homeless. Soon, he opened his own NGO ‘Help Drive Foundation’ through which he has helped more than 2,000 people.

It was his inability to bear expenses for hits stay and education in Delhi which brought Tarun to the Gujarat city.

In his social work sequence, Tarun saved a life of 75-year-old Maniklal living in Udhana, Surat was tortured and by his sons and family members. Maniklal said “in this situation, I used to think every day that when my life comes to end, I didn’t know anything. I was very upset. I was going to suicide,” A neighbourhood good samaritan, Jayesh, informed Tarun’s NGO after which they reached Maniklal.

Tarun takes very affectionately to the elderly. “There are many elderly who do not get two meals a day and medicines while they families have abandoned them for oblivion. Our NGO also provides employment to elderly who are willing work,” Tarun said.

Forty-two-year-old Kausal Pandey (name changed) from Dindoli, Surat nurses a similar story of woe. Having suffered a heart attack at the age, Kausal was left fearing for his spouse and a young son – with their well being at stake i and ever his illness would get the better of him.

