Meet the artiste who has put Bharatnatyam on global stage

TIRUPATI: With an aim to create awareness on the Indian dance form of Bharatnatyam across the globe, Paramkusam Sarath Chandra trained for over a decade to emerge as a Doordarshan-graded Bharatanatyam dancer. Today, he has more than 2,000 performances to his name and runs a dance school to pass on the nuances of the classical dance to the next generation.

Inspired by his father, a theatre artiste, the 32-year-old began learning classical dance when he was in Class 5. A native of Peruru in Tirupati, Sarath completed his Natya Visaradha Praveena, Diploma and MA in Bharatanatyam under his guru Dr Devendra Pillai at SV Music and Dance College in Tirupati.

Sarath’s father P Venka taramanaiah enrolled him in a dance school at Nandyal while working with Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO). After graduating Class 10 in Nandyal, he joined SV Music and Dance College.

He is one of the few artistes from the State who achieved Doordarshan grade in the art form in 2012.

“My father was my inspiration. Watching him perform on stage invoked an interest in me to pursue classical dance as a school student. My aim is to spread the art form and Indian culture across the globe. There is a need to create awareness about our culture and dance forms to the future generations. Students from abroad have also shown interest in learning classical dance,” Sarath said.

He established Natraj Dance Academy, where more than 45 students learn Bharatnatyam. Besides, Sarath has performed in various countries, including Nepal, Sri Lanka, Malasiya, Vietnam, Thailand and also in other countries. He has also performed at historical temples in Tirumala, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Srisailam, Haridwar and Puri.

The artiste has received several honours, including Natya Mayura, Nrutya Chudamani, Natya Kala Koumudi. The Academy of Universal Global Peace USA has also awarded him a doctorate in classical dance.

JUDGED YOUTH FESTS

Versatile dancer Paramkusam Sarath Chandra has judged State-level youth festivals conducted in 2018&2019 as well as Jagananna cultural celebrations held in Tirupati during

this year

