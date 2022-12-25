Home Good News

Over 6,000 'Kodava' people gather to break Guinness Record of largest family gathering

The verification process is still ongoing to confirm if the event has broken the previous world record.

Over 6000 people gathered to break the world record for the largest family gathering in Bittangala.

MADIKERI: With an aim to create the Guinness World Record, over 6000 people from the Kodava community got together at Bittangala in Virajpet on Saturday.

They gathered to break the world record for the largest family gathering under a single roof and the initiative was organized by the Kodava Clan Portal. The initiative was called ‘Okoota’.

“Nearly 6500 people gathered under the same roof to prove that we all belonged to the same family,” shared G Kishoo Uthappa, the founder of the Kodava Clan portal. He explained that people from three generations gathered for the event and the same was monitored by the representatives of the World Record Association.

The Kodava Clan portal was started to help the Kodava community connect with the ancestral lineage and the portal has succeeded in creating the largest family tree of over 21,000 Kodava individuals.

Through the portal, one can even find out how they are related to FMKM Cariappa or anyone else from the community. The portal had won the India Book of Records for the largest family tree and it has now attempted to break the Guinness World Record.

“We are now linking everyone who was part of the event to the family tree in the portal to find out if we all belong to the same family,” explained Kishoo. A total of 4514 people from the same family gathered in France earlier to create the world record for the largest family gathering and the Kodava clan aims to break this record.

Meanwhile, the event provided a platform to the Kodava litterateurs to exhibit their works and enabled sales of the same. Over 30 outlets in the vicinity promoted the Kodava culture even as various entertaining events including the ‘valagathat’, singing and other programmes were organized. 

