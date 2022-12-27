History lecturer from AP discovers cave of early man

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Kandula Savitri, a history lecturer of the Government Degree College for Women, Srikalahasti, has discovered another hill cave believed to be of early man near Mohiuddinpuram in Ardhaveedu mandal of Prakasam district. Earlier, she discovered a hill cave near Bhairavakona hill temple, which is called ‘Munula Guha’ (Cave of Saints) by the local people.

With her enthusiasm, she started exploring the Nallamala forest and the Eastern Ghats for new historical findings and ancient discoveries. She and her team started searching for the other end of the early man cave of the one, which she discovered at Bhairavakona temple earlier. She and her team discovered a hill cave on the banks of Jampaleru rivulet recently.

“After getting information from Mohiuddinpuram village elders as well as some of the aged priests of the local temples, I strongly believed that there should be a hill cave pathway. As per the folklore, saints worship Lord Srisaila Mallanna on every auspicious day and they use some secret pathways for their journey and that secret way might be a cave way and it might pass through underground and connect many of the holy places of the region, including Srisailam, Mahanandi, Tripurantakam, Surabheswara Kona and Bhairavakona.

Finally, on Sunday, our team successfully discovered a hill cave at a distance of 2 km from Mohiuddinpuram, ’’Our team was able to enter the cave up to 15-20 feet and from there the cave is very small in size as most of the inner ground is filled with mud and sand. The roof of the cave is very attractive with its unique ash colour brightness. As the cave is dark in the inner side, our team was unable to move forward and came out, Savitri narrated. Speaking to TNIE, she said, “It might be a cave of early man because it is very near to the banks of Jampaleru rivulet.”

