Home Good News

Would-be Andhra couple to pledge organs on D-day

Inspired by the couple’s initiative, around 60 of their relatives have signed up for organ donation as well. Groom-to-be Satish chalked out the plan when he was just 12.

Published: 28th December 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose for organ donation.

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustration)

By Usha Peri
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Weddings are indeed the most special ones, but this Andhra couple has gone a step ahead to make it even more memorable with their unique wedding card that reads: Donate your organ, save a life.  In first-of-its kind, Satish Kumar and his fiancée Sajeeva Rani have decided to donate their organs on their wedding day, all set to take place on December 29 in Nidadavolu, East Godavari district.  

Inspired by the couple’s initiative, around 60 of their relatives have signed up for organ donation as well. Groom-to-be Satish chalked out the plan when he was just 12.“I had heard a mother say her son could have been saved if someone donated their organ. It was then that I decided to donate my organs,  but didn’t know how. But later, ‘Willing to Help’ Foundation guided me,” recalled Satish Kumar.

“Awareness on organ donation is the need of the hour. I want to draw people’s attention to this matter through my wedding. As at least 1,000 people are expected at the wedding, the number of donors may increase on that day,” said  Satish, an instructor at Ravindra ITI College in Nidadavolu.

“I’ve seen many people come forward to donate blood. But this is the first time a group of young people have approached me for mass organ donation. It feels great to see the new generation being so thoughtful,” said Savitribhai Phule Education and Charitable Trust chief Guduru Sita Mahalakshmi, who is working for the cause.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh organ donation Andhra Pradesh couple
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp