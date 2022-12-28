Would-be Andhra couple to pledge organs on D-day

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Weddings are indeed the most special ones, but this Andhra couple has gone a step ahead to make it even more memorable with their unique wedding card that reads: Donate your organ, save a life. In first-of-its kind, Satish Kumar and his fiancée Sajeeva Rani have decided to donate their organs on their wedding day, all set to take place on December 29 in Nidadavolu, East Godavari district.

Inspired by the couple’s initiative, around 60 of their relatives have signed up for organ donation as well. Groom-to-be Satish chalked out the plan when he was just 12.“I had heard a mother say her son could have been saved if someone donated their organ. It was then that I decided to donate my organs, but didn’t know how. But later, ‘Willing to Help’ Foundation guided me,” recalled Satish Kumar.

“Awareness on organ donation is the need of the hour. I want to draw people’s attention to this matter through my wedding. As at least 1,000 people are expected at the wedding, the number of donors may increase on that day,” said Satish, an instructor at Ravindra ITI College in Nidadavolu.

“I’ve seen many people come forward to donate blood. But this is the first time a group of young people have approached me for mass organ donation. It feels great to see the new generation being so thoughtful,” said Savitribhai Phule Education and Charitable Trust chief Guduru Sita Mahalakshmi, who is working for the cause.

